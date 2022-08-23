Brotherbird bakehouse pop-up at Sengkang Shell from Sep. 1 - Oct. 31, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Those living in the northeastern side of Singapore, heads up.
As Brotherbird's pop-up at Tampines Shell is coming to a close on Aug. 31, the bakehouse announced an upcoming pop-up at Sengkang Shell.
The pop-up at Sengkang Shell will run for two months, from Sep. 1 to Oct. 31.
Brotherbird will be selling 13 flavours of pastry at the petrol station.
Here's the full list of flavours:
- Taro Croissant
- Pizza Danish
- Mentaiko Prawn TB (twice-baked)
- Ham & Cheddar
- Almond TB
- Rocher Croissant
- Earl Grey Milk Chocolate
- Pistachio TB
- Lemon Meringue Croissany
- Churros Croissant
- Cinnamon Brown Sugar Knots
- Pain Au Chocolat
- Original Croissant
Opening hours varies on weekdays and weekends.
From Monday to Friday, the pop-up runs from 4pm till 9pm.
On weekends, it runs from 11am till 4pm.
The pop-up will close earlier if sold out.
You can check the pastries' availability on Brotherbird's Telegram channel.
In an Instagram Story, Brotherbird mentioned that north and west locations are "already in plans".
Brotherbird @ Sengkang Shell
61 Sengkang E Road, Singapore 545015
Date: Sep. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022
Opening hours:
- Mondays to Fridays: 4pm - 9pm
- Saturdays and Sundays: 11am - 4pm
While stocks last.
Top image from Google Maps and Brotherbird's Instagram page.
