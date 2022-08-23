Brotherbird bakehouse pop-up at Sengkang Shell from Sep. 1 - Oct. 31, 2022

Those living in the northeastern side of Singapore, heads up.

As Brotherbird's pop-up at Tampines Shell is coming to a close on Aug. 31, the bakehouse announced an upcoming pop-up at Sengkang Shell.

The pop-up at Sengkang Shell will run for two months, from Sep. 1 to Oct. 31.

Brotherbird will be selling 13 flavours of pastry at the petrol station.

Here's the full list of flavours:

Taro Croissant

Pizza Danish

Mentaiko Prawn TB (twice-baked)

Ham & Cheddar

Almond TB

Rocher Croissant

Earl Grey Milk Chocolate

Pistachio TB

Lemon Meringue Croissany

Churros Croissant

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Knots

Pain Au Chocolat

Original Croissant

Opening hours varies on weekdays and weekends.

From Monday to Friday, the pop-up runs from 4pm till 9pm.

On weekends, it runs from 11am till 4pm.

The pop-up will close earlier if sold out.

You can check the pastries' availability on Brotherbird's Telegram channel.

In an Instagram Story, Brotherbird mentioned that north and west locations are "already in plans".

Brotherbird @ Sengkang Shell

61 Sengkang E Road, Singapore 545015

Date: Sep. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022

Opening hours:

Mondays to Fridays: 4pm - 9pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 11am - 4pm

While stocks last.

Top image from Google Maps and Brotherbird's Instagram page.