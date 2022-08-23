Back

Brotherbird bakehouse pop-up at Sengkang Shell from Sep. 1 - Oct. 31, 2022

Lucky people in the northeast.

Fasiha Nazren | August 23, 2022, 03:27 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those living in the northeastern side of Singapore, heads up.

As Brotherbird's pop-up at Tampines Shell is coming to a close on Aug. 31, the bakehouse announced an upcoming pop-up at Sengkang Shell.

The pop-up at Sengkang Shell will run for two months, from Sep. 1 to Oct. 31.

Brotherbird will be selling 13 flavours of pastry at the petrol station.

Here's the full list of flavours:

  • Taro Croissant

  • Pizza Danish

  • Mentaiko Prawn TB (twice-baked)

  • Ham & Cheddar

  • Almond TB

  • Rocher Croissant

  • Earl Grey Milk Chocolate

  • Pistachio TB

  • Lemon Meringue Croissany

  • Churros Croissant

  • Cinnamon Brown Sugar Knots

  • Pain Au Chocolat

  • Original Croissant

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brotherbird Bakehouse | SG (@brotherbird_bakehouse)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brotherbird Bakehouse | SG (@brotherbird_bakehouse)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brotherbird Bakehouse | SG (@brotherbird_bakehouse)

Opening hours varies on weekdays and weekends.

From Monday to Friday, the pop-up runs from 4pm till 9pm.

On weekends, it runs from 11am till 4pm.

The pop-up will close earlier if sold out.

You can check the pastries' availability on Brotherbird's Telegram channel.

In an Instagram Story, Brotherbird mentioned that north and west locations are "already in plans".

Brotherbird @ Sengkang Shell

61 Sengkang E Road, Singapore 545015

Date: Sep. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022

Opening hours:

  • Mondays to Fridays: 4pm - 9pm

  • Saturdays and Sundays: 11am - 4pm

While stocks last.

Top image from Google Maps and Brotherbird's Instagram page.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Woman alights at AMK Hub zebra crossing, shows middle finger after car behind honks at her

Everyone so sassy these days.

August 23, 2022, 02:52 PM

S'pore garbage disposal firm boss & workers go through rubbish heap to find woman's lost iPhone

The boss had said, "I know how it feels to lose a phone."

August 23, 2022, 02:07 PM

S'pore opposition political parties react to 377A repeal, some decline to reveal their positions until Parliament debate

We collated responses from political parties in Singapore.

August 23, 2022, 01:40 PM

S'pore taxi driver sacked after dropping off pregnant mum with 2 kids at Toa Payoh instead of Yishun because he wanted to go home

He's fired.

August 23, 2022, 12:22 PM

Ong Eng Sing, 47, Pokka ex-CEO & husband of actress Vivian Lai, fined S$15,000

He settled out of court with Pokka.

August 23, 2022, 11:52 AM

International media had a field day covering S'pore's 377A repeal

The UN High Commissioner on Human Rights hopes that repeal will "pave the way for constructive dialogue".

August 23, 2022, 11:03 AM

Popular cake-in-a-can vending machines from Japan coming to S'pore, will be available across the island

Can eat.

August 23, 2022, 10:32 AM

M'sia woman working as a cleaner speaks fluent Japanese with delegates & teaches them Malay

Code-switching effortlessly.

August 23, 2022, 02:14 AM

Lawrence Wong & Edwin Tong on potential political cost of 377A repeal: ‘Not how we look at the issue'

DPM Lawrence Wong and Minister Edwin Tong discuss the implications of PM Lee's announcement.

August 22, 2022, 11:29 PM

Disappointment, acceptance, relief: 34 religious, social, & LGBTQ+ groups’ responses to 377A repeal

Statements from religious leaders/organisations and rights groups in one article.

August 22, 2022, 10:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.