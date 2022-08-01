Bishan pasar malam happening now till Aug. 13, has vadai, Ramly burgers, sweet potato balls

Bishan folks, good news.

There is a pasar malam (night market) running in Bishan, right beside Bishan bus interchange, that is running from now till Aug. 13, 2022.

There are a total of eight F&B stalls selling a variety of snacks and drinks including Thai milk tea, sweet potato balls, kebab, Ramly burger, Taiwanese fried chicken, vadai, sugarcane juice and takoyaki.

Apart from food, there are also other stalls selling items like bags, plants, electronic appliances and apparel.

There is also a whole area dedicated to claw machines.

Business "okay" so far

Speaking to Mothership, a couple of stall owners shared that business has been "okay" so far since its opening on Jul. 29.

They also said that it gets busier "after working hours".

Additional reporting and photos by Janelle Pang.