Billie Eilish visits Haji Lane, swims in Tanjong Pagar Sofitel pool while in S'pore

U.S. pop sensation Billie Eilish appears to be making full use of her time in Singapore.

Hot off her concert at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday night (Aug. 21), Eilish posted a series of pictures and videos of her enjoying herself in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Posed for pictures near Haji Lane

The 20-year-old "Ocean Eyes" singer took to Instagram to share some highlights of her time in Singapore on Aug. 22.

Eilish, dressed head-to-toe in black, posed for a picture at a back alley near Haji Lane.

Some people online seemed to be thrilled of her choice of tourist destination in Singapore.

lmfaoooo not billie eilish going to haji lane/arab street of all places 😭 — mia (@torisonedimple) August 22, 2022

whoevers bike that was in billie eilish haji lane's picture omg — 🍄🪸 (@drewsfilzah) August 22, 2022

Eilish was all smiles as she took a video of herself prancing down the alley.

The iconic Sultan Mosque was also visible in the background of her video.

"A lot can change in twenty seconds" was what Eilish captioned her post with, referencing lyrics from one of the songs on her Happier Than Ever album.

Swimming in Sofitel, go-karting in KL

Eilish found some time to unwind at Sofitel Singapore City Centre's swimming pool at night, which overlooks [email protected]

Eilish also uploaded a video of herself go-karting in Kuala Lumpur, where she performed on Aug. 18.

Eilish performed to a 30,000-strong crowd at the National Stadium on Sunday, according to an estimate by The Straits Times.

Her concert was also the first held at the venue since Covid-19.

At 20 years old, Eilish is the youngest to headline at the National Stadium.

All photos via Billie Eilish/IG