Back

Billie Eilish visits Haji Lane, swims in Tanjong Pagar Sofitel pool while in S'pore

She looks happier than ever.

Low Jia Ying | August 22, 2022, 04:18 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

U.S. pop sensation Billie Eilish appears to be making full use of her time in Singapore.

Hot off her concert at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday night (Aug. 21), Eilish posted a series of pictures and videos of her enjoying herself in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Posed for pictures near Haji Lane

The 20-year-old "Ocean Eyes" singer took to Instagram to share some highlights of her time in Singapore on Aug. 22.

Eilish, dressed head-to-toe in black, posed for a picture at a back alley near Haji Lane.

Some people online seemed to be thrilled of her choice of tourist destination in Singapore.

Eilish was all smiles as she took a video of herself prancing down the alley.

The iconic Sultan Mosque was also visible in the background of her video.

"A lot can change in twenty seconds" was what Eilish captioned her post with, referencing lyrics from one of the songs on her Happier Than Ever album.

Swimming in Sofitel, go-karting in KL

Eilish found some time to unwind at Sofitel Singapore City Centre's swimming pool at night, which overlooks [email protected]

Eilish also uploaded a video of herself go-karting in Kuala Lumpur, where she performed on Aug. 18.

Eilish performed to a 30,000-strong crowd at the National Stadium on Sunday, according to an estimate by The Straits Times.

Her concert was also the first held at the venue since Covid-19.

At 20 years old, Eilish is the youngest to headline at the National Stadium.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

All photos via Billie Eilish/IG

M'sia woman working as a cleaner speaks fluent Japanese with delegates & teaches them Malay

Code-switching effortlessly.

August 23, 2022, 02:14 AM

Lawrence Wong & Edwin Tong on potential political cost of 377A repeal: ‘Not how we look at the issue'

DPM Lawrence Wong and Minister Edwin Tong discuss the implications of PM Lee's announcement.

August 22, 2022, 11:29 PM

Disappointment, acceptance, relief: 34 religious & LGBTQ+ groups’ responses to 377A repeal

Statements from religious leaders/organisations and LGBTQ+ rights groups in one article.

August 22, 2022, 10:05 PM

Man, 31, dies from injuries more than 1 month after car he was in burst into flames at Bukit Panjang

He died on Aug. 11.

August 22, 2022, 10:02 PM

Ministers explain why 377A being ruled unconstitutional viewed as 'significant risk'

"Significant risk" explained.

August 22, 2022, 08:25 PM

Billie Eilish fans reportedly faint at S'pore concert, upset at seating arrangement

Oh no.

August 22, 2022, 08:03 PM

Sengkang resident with cancer blasts 9 air-cons at once for comfort, condensation forms in upper unit

The resident was diagnosed with end-stage liver cancer last year.

August 22, 2022, 06:43 PM

2 cleaners in S'pore play piano & sing in bin centre

Sing like no one's watching.

August 22, 2022, 06:32 PM

Kinder Bueno ice cream cone now available in S'pore

Happiness in a cone.

August 22, 2022, 05:18 PM

Yu Yuan-chi, daughter of Taiwanese singer Yu Tian, dies of cancer at 39

She suffered three relapses in the past eight years.

August 22, 2022, 04:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.