Billie Eilish fans reportedly faint at S'pore concert, upset at seating arrangement

U.S. singer Billie Eilish performed in Singapore on Aug. 21, 2022 as part of her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour".
However, not everyone was happier than ever at the concert.
Concertgoers went on social media to air their dissatisfaction over several factors including the view from their seats and crowd control, among other things.
Tickets for the concert are priced from S$130 to S$310, offering both seated and standing areas.
Far from stage
Some concertgoers were left disappointed with their seats, not expecting to be a distance away from the main stage.
This TikTok user, for one, said that she spent the majority of the performance looking for Eilish on stage:
Another user said that although her seat was far from the main stage, she could hear the singer clearly from where she was.
This user said that she didn't expect herself to be watching the concert from such a distance.
Poor queue management
Some concertgoers also expressed confusion prior to entering the concert venue, citing "bad" queue management and people cutting queues.
Eilish was also heard calling for security in the middle of her set, which sparked the curiosity of one TikTok user.
To this, some TikTok users replied that several people fainted at the standing pen, perhaps due to exhaustion from queuing as early as 5am.
Mothership has reached out to concert organiser Live Nation for comment and will update this article accordingly.
Similar in Malaysia
Similar complaints were received after Eilish's concert in Malaysia on Aug. 18.
Held at Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, Malysian fans complained of poor seating arrangements.
Such a big space wasted🥲🥲#BillieEilishTourMalaysia #HappierThanEverMy pic.twitter.com/mKrwizI5Xm— Arathi J Reddy (@arathijane) August 18, 2022
jauhnya stage 🤣 #BillieEilishTourMalaysia pic.twitter.com/ECnvSreGr3— Khairulaming (@khairulaming) August 18, 2022
In a report by Free Malaysia Today, concertgoers also complained of low-quality sound systems.
