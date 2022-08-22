Back

Billie Eilish fans reportedly faint at S'pore concert, upset at seating arrangement

Oh no.

Fasiha Nazren | August 22, 2022, 08:03 PM

U.S. singer Billie Eilish performed in Singapore on Aug. 21, 2022 as part of her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour".

However, not everyone was happier than ever at the concert.

Concertgoers went on social media to air their dissatisfaction over several factors including the view from their seats and crowd control, among other things.

Tickets for the concert are priced from S$130 to S$310, offering both seated and standing areas.

Far from stage

Some concertgoers were left disappointed with their seats, not expecting to be a distance away from the main stage.

This TikTok user, for one, said that she spent the majority of the performance looking for Eilish on stage:

@moonlightdanced billie blob #billieeilish #happierthaneverworldtour #billieeilishsingapore #tiktoksg ♬ original sound - Sam Arrow

Another user said that although her seat was far from the main stage, she could hear the singer clearly from where she was.

@sya_9 Replying to @:) @BILLIE EILISH ♬ original sound - Ain Najihah

This user said that she didn't expect herself to be watching the concert from such a distance.

@addieblesausage didn’t expect to be this far…. 🤡 #billieeilish #billieeilishsg #billieeilishsingapore #happierthanever #happierthaneverworldtoursingapore ♬ original sound - adeline

Poor queue management

Some concertgoers also expressed confusion prior to entering the concert venue, citing "bad" queue management and people cutting queues.

@tylaedemoustier123 #billieeilish #billieeilishsingapore #happierthanever #billieeilishworldtour2022 ♬ original sound - Beth Anne Brice

Eilish was also heard calling for security in the middle of her set, which sparked the curiosity of one TikTok user.

@tihoney #billieeilishsingapore #billieeilishsingaporetour ♬ original sound - ☕️🍯

To this, some TikTok users replied that several people fainted at the standing pen, perhaps due to exhaustion from queuing as early as 5am.

Mothership has reached out to concert organiser Live Nation for comment and will update this article accordingly.

Similar in Malaysia

Similar complaints were received after Eilish's concert in Malaysia on Aug. 18.

Held at Stadium Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur, Malysian fans complained of poor seating arrangements.

In a report by Free Malaysia Today, concertgoers also complained of low-quality sound systems.

Top image screenshot from TikTok.

