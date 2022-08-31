Back

Beo Crescent Curry Rice not closing down, taking a break as coffee shop under renovation for 2 months

No return date yet.

Belmont Lay | August 31, 2022, 12:13 PM

Beo Crescent Curry Rice is not closing down on Sep. 4, 2022, after all.

The stall's owner dismissed the word-of-mouth information as rumours, 8 Days reported.

News of its impending closure saw queues of up to two hours at the stall.

But that news is premature.

A sign at the stall indicated that the coffee shop will be closed for two months for renovations from Sep. 5, 8 Days added.

No reopening date was announced though.

Background

The Hainanese curry rice stall at Block 40 Beo Crescent has been around since 1988 and has made a name for itself despite conspicuously not having a signboard.

This has resulted in the stall being known as No Signboard Curry Rice.

Known for its cai png-style serving at an average price of S$5 to S$6 per plate of food, popular dishes include crispy pork, curry squid, stir-fried cabbage and braised pork.

The stall usually sells out after lunch, with recommended visiting hours before 8am, when they are well-stocked at the start of the day.

News of the stall's impending closure originated from customers who heard through the grapevine that a new coffee shop owner will be taking over and renovating the premises.

Top photos via AlexP Su, Alan Tan/ Google Maps

