Beo Crescent Curry Rice not closing down, taking a break as coffee shop under renovation for 2 months

Beo Crescent Curry Rice is not closing down on Sep. 4, 2022, after all.
The stall's owner dismissed the word-of-mouth information as rumours, 8 Days reported.
News of its impending closure saw queues of up to two hours at the stall.
But that news is premature.
A sign at the stall indicated that the coffee shop will be closed for two months for renovations from Sep. 5, 8 Days added.
No reopening date was announced though.
Background
The Hainanese curry rice stall at Block 40 Beo Crescent has been around since 1988 and has made a name for itself despite conspicuously not having a signboard.
This has resulted in the stall being known as No Signboard Curry Rice.
Known for its cai png-style serving at an average price of S$5 to S$6 per plate of food, popular dishes include crispy pork, curry squid, stir-fried cabbage and braised pork.
The stall usually sells out after lunch, with recommended visiting hours before 8am, when they are well-stocked at the start of the day.
News of the stall's impending closure originated from customers who heard through the grapevine that a new coffee shop owner will be taking over and renovating the premises.
