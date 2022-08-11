Beo Crescent Curry Rice closing down at Beo Crescent coffee shop on Sep. 4, might reopen elsewhere

Beo Crescent Curry Rice, the perennial crowd favourite, is leaving the coffee shop at Block 40 Beo Crescent.

The Hainanese curry rice stall has been around since 1988 and has made a name for itself despite conspicuously not having a signboard.

According to customers who heard through the grapevine, a new coffee shop owner is taking over and renovating the premises.

The curry rice stall and other tenants are set to move out on Sep. 4, 2022.

Known for its cai png-style serving at an average price of S$5 to S$6 per plate of food, popular dishes include crispy pork, curry squid, stir-fried cabbage and braised pork.

The stall usually sells out after lunch, with recommended visiting hours before 8am, when they are well-stocked at the start of the day.

Word regarding its new premises are still not out.

Top photo via Kelvin Cheong & George Kooi