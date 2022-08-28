Back

Parents of baby with dwarfism claim S’pore kindergarten rejected him after learning of his condition

His parents are still in the midst of raising funds for his medication.

Lee Wei Lin | August 28, 2022, 08:55 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In July 2022, a family in Singapore shared a public appeal to raise funds to pay for medication for their 10-month-old son, Jayden.

He was born with achondroplasia, a genetic disorder characterised by dwarfism.

They have raised over S$390,000 so far.

Kindergarten allegedly refused admission due to condition

Jayden's father, 42-year-old Lawrence Toh told 8world that his son was recently refused admission to a kindergarten because of his condition.

He explained that he and his wife intended for Jayden to attend the same school as their older child, a daughter.

Toh said he had emailed the school to tell them about his condition beforehand so they would be "mentally prepared". This was when he knew that Jayden had already been successfully placed in the school.

However, he was met with a disheartening reply.

"Five minutes later, the principal called me to say that they didn't have space for him. He said that the school is very popular and a lot of parents registered (their kids with them), which is why they are full.

I pointed out that this wasn't what he told me in the past -- he said previously that since Jayden's older sister is with the school, he would definitely have a place for Jayden.

The principal said that they had a discussion with their higher-ups, who said that they cannot accept Jayden's condition."

Hopes to find school which will accept Jayden's condition

Toh feels that it is not right for the principal to have rejected Jayden.

"It's not like he's on (a feeding) tube or requires a wheelchair. He's just a little shorter (than others)," he said. "We don't want (Jayden) to be stuck at home all the time -- we hope that he can interact with others and make friends."

The couple now hopes to find a school which will accept Jayden.

Toh has even thought about what it might be like for Jayden when he enters primary school, as they might have to request for his classroom to be located on the first floor if he is unable to climb the stairs. He might also require a table and chair which are lower than other students'.

Jayden's mother, Amanda Tan, added that her wish is to see her son not go through so much pain in the future.

She mused, "(I hope that) he will be treated fairly by society, but society is cruel, so we know that (things) will be difficult (...) I will teach him how to be strong, how to deal with bullies, and how to stand up for himself."

"It will be a very long road, so I'm still learning too."

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top photos from Give.Asia

Advertising guru Pat Law: Repeal of 377A a move forward, opens doors for future LGBTQ+ folks to come out

Pat Law realised that she liked girls when she was 15. She reflects on how she came out to her mum and how it taught her that with the repeal of 377A, change can happen, but over time.

August 28, 2022, 07:45 PM

Woman barged into Jewel Changi store, smashed items & dragged manager out by her hair

Traumatising.

August 28, 2022, 06:50 PM

15 years in the making: ‘accidental activist’ Alan Seah's long journey to the repeal of 377A

Seah has been a driving force behind some of Singapore's most prominent LGBTQ+ movements.

August 28, 2022, 06:48 PM

The Original Vadai opens new outlet at Geylang Serai market

Yum.

August 28, 2022, 06:42 PM

S'pore couple burgled of newly bought Rolex watches on last day of Europe honeymoon

Oh no.

August 28, 2022, 06:32 PM

Car suspended over drain along Admiralty Road after road accident

A person sustained minor injuries.

August 28, 2022, 04:19 PM

More than 8 juvenile sharks found dead in S'pore waters

All of the sharks had damage to the gill area.

August 28, 2022, 03:32 PM

Yishun porridge shop accused of obstructing HDB walkway with cardboard boxes & clothes racks

Residents living in the block are worried about the items being a fire hazard.

August 28, 2022, 03:31 PM

M'sian army apologises for breakdowns of tank & prime mover in KL roads over past 2 days

They assured the public that this will never happen again.

August 28, 2022, 01:46 PM

S'pore woman, 56, puts mannequin head outside HDB flat to scare neighbour into keeping quiet

It did not work.

August 28, 2022, 12:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.