13-year-old cat in NUS UTown adopted, last day on campus Sep. 17, 2022

Ashy, the well-loved resident tabby cat frequently seen on the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus, has been adopted.

The NUS UTown cat

Of the many community cats roaming around NUS UTown, Ashy is perhaps the most well-known and -loved amongst students, having enamoured many education seekers in the process.

The white-and-grey cat has its very own dedicated Instagram page and Telegram channel, although it has been inactive for a long time, and a foreign student has even gone so far as to refer to Ashy as the school's mascot.

However, as its online moniker suggests, Ashy spends a sizeable chunk of its time napping, and is often seen curled up or sprawled out in its natural state in a variety of locations across UTown.

When its not snoozing, Ashy has been known to selectively canoodle with a few lucky NUS students, weaken their defences, and make away with their food.

Estimated to be 13 years old

According to NUS CatCafe, Ashy has been roaming the NUS UTown grounds since it opened in 2011.

It possesses multiple degrees – Bachelor of Laziness, Master of Belly Flops, and PhD in Napping – and is perhaps one of the oldest cats on the campus.

While no one knows its exact age, the feline is estimated to be around 13 years old.

This means that Ashy is fast approaching or already in its twilight years, as the average life span of a cat is between 12 to 18 years.

While Ashy may be in good health and is still relatively lively, NUS CatCafe said its committee has decided to "retire" the cat "from his outdoor life in UTown and go home".

Ashy will be in campus until Sep. 17

Ashy will be going to the home of one of the committee members on Sep. 18, where it will have a go at transitioning to a life indoors, before going to its furever home with its adopter, a UTown alumni feeder.

The UTown alumni feeder had approached NUS CatCafe, in hopes of adopting Ashy and moved the committee with the sincerity and love that they had for the cat.

The committee said retiring Ashy was a difficult decision that only came after several "lengthy discussion sessions" with the UTown alumni feeder.

Students and fans of Ashy can say their final goodbyes to the cat before it finally graduates and departs from the campus grounds.

Those planning to do so are encouraged to do so in small numbers so as to not overwhelm the cat.

For those who miss the opportunity to see Ashy one last time, fret not, as NUS CatCafe said its adopter will provide updates of the feline in its forever home, where it will most likely still be napping.

Top image from @sleepy_ashyyy/Instagram and by Low Jiaying