Resident NUS UTown cat gets free pillow by sleeping on someone’s tote bag

A cat in University Town in the National University of Singapore was spotted sleeping on a pillow in the midst of students being studious.

The pillow appeared to have been provided by a kind soul on campus to allow the cat to snooze without a care in the world.

However, on closer inspection, it turns out the resident UTown cat, known as Ashy, was sleeping on someone's tote bag.

This effectively means that the pillow is now Ashy's tote bag.

The owner of the tote bag was nowhere in sight in the short 6-second video.

Cat's antics well-received around the world

The video of the cat using a tote bag as a pillow was put up on TikTok on March 22, where it received more than 375,000 reactions in less than 10 hours.

Reactions to the cat's antics were unanimously in support of the cat being able to claim ownership of anything he wants.

Ashy the UTown cat

Ashy, a tabby, is at least nine years old.

He has been a regular fixture on campus, so much so he has been given his own dedicated Instagram page.

His profile states that he has earned multiple degrees: Bachelor of Laziness, Master of Belly Flops, and PhD in Napping

He is fed by feeders on campus and is allowed to roam freely.

He supplements his diet with free-range food he hunts for.

Ashy is frequently seen napping around campus at any available spots.

Follow and listen to our podcast here