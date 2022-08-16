Back

Aetos protection specialists show how they escort Jackson Wang safely at Changi Airport

They protecc in blacc.

Fasiha Nazren | August 16, 2022, 07:06 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind for Jackson Wang's Singaporean fans as the singer spent the first half of August gallivanting around the island.

Alas, he bade farewell to Singapore on Aug. 14.

As expected, Wang's departure from Singapore saw fans flocking to the airport to catch one last glimpse of their idol.

Professionally trained

Fans who were at his send-off would've also noticed an entourage of men and women in suits accompanying the international artiste.

These men and women in black, as revealed in a TikTok video by Aetos Holdings, are the security company's Executive Protection Specialists (EPS).

According to the video's description, these specialists have experience in providing close protection services for "ultra-high-net-worth" individuals like Wang.

Aetos's website also mentioned that these specialists are taught by internationally-recognised trainers from Singapore Police Security Command and Hong Kong VIP Protection Unit.

Here's a look at what they do:

@aetosholdings Watch how our Executive Protection Specialists (EPS) get prepared to escort @Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 잭슨 at Changi Airport yesterday 😎🛫 With our EPS's extensive experience and track record in providing close protection services for Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals, they made sure that Jackson Wang was safe at all times under their watch as he made his way to the departure hall ✈️ Annyeong Jackson! We hope you had as much fun in Singapore as we had seeing you! Come back soon! 🤍 #TeamAETOS #AETOSStrong #executiveprotection #jacksonwang #teamwang #fyp #jackson #singapore ♬ original sound - AETOS Holdings

In the video, you can see the specialists following Wang and his team closely as they enter Changi Airport's departure hall.

Around the 20-second mark, you can also see an eagle-eyed specialist going back to ensure Wang's safety while he interacts with fans.

Video from Aetos Holdings' TikTok.

Of course, they had to snap a picture with the superstar before he departed for Los Angeles.

Screenshot from Aetos Holdings TikTok.

Related story

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image screenshot from Aetos Holdings' TikTok.

S'pore man, 20, pleads guilty to cheating 7 friends of S$332,000 in crypto investment scam

The defence lawyer said that the man believed that his peers would like him more if he was known to be successful in cryptocurrency trading.

August 16, 2022, 07:03 PM

Free-entry night market, durian festival, concerts & more at new Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park

Time to travel.

August 16, 2022, 06:30 PM

LTA & Traffic Police catch 35 errant PAB & PMD riders, confiscate their rides

Island-wide enforcement action.

August 16, 2022, 06:28 PM

8 places to spend some quality time with your mum at because every day should be Mother’s Day

For a mum-derful time.

August 16, 2022, 05:30 PM

Titus Low's new ice cream cafe, Only Creamery, paying up to S$4,500 for F&B manager

His favourite position is now CEO.

August 16, 2022, 05:03 PM

Don Don Donki opening new outlet at Jurong Point, 3rd one in the west

Third outlet in Jurong.

August 16, 2022, 04:53 PM

Public Transport Council starts review on how S'pore bus, train fare adjustments calculated

To be completed in 2023.

August 16, 2022, 04:06 PM

377A a 'live issue' for S'pore govt, engaging different groups on how best to move forward: Lawrence Wong

377A is an issue for Singaporeans to work out, not for foreigners.

August 16, 2022, 03:50 PM

Korean man in his 40s hurled abuse at couple after their child cried during 1-hour flight

Flight.

August 16, 2022, 03:36 PM

S'pore man finds out civet behind 6 years of thuds & damage to his ceiling

NParks was called to help the small mammal with moving out.

August 16, 2022, 03:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.