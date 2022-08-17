Back

555 Villa Thai overlooking Changi Airport runway closing down after Aug. 2022

Not the most accessible location but has a following.

Belmont Lay | August 17, 2022, 05:19 PM

555 Villa Thai, a restaurant that serves all sorts of Thai food, including mookata, is closing down after August 2022.

The establishment put up a Facebook post on Aug. 7 informing the public about its impending closure after Aug. 31.

Opened in 2016, it has been operating for more than six years at its current location at 30 Cosford Road, an area in the east of Singapore known for being right beside the Changi Airport runways.

No reason was given for the closure.

The restaurant indicated that it will be back after securing a new location.

"Much as we hate to say goodbye, this will not be the last you see or hear of us. Once we are able to secure a new venue, we will be back - stronger and better," the restaurant wrote.

Located off beaten path

The restaurant is known for its unusual location that can be a challenge to get to for those relying on public transportation.

But it has cultivated a following over the years, especially for those looking for an al fresco dining option and to host large gatherings.

In 2018, it hosted a Songkran event.

Its regular programming previously included having live bands and performances on site.

