House of Seafood boss lays out S$33,888 cash for staff to play CNY money-scooping game

High stakes.

Zi Shan Kow | February 08, 2022, 04:47 PM

House of Seafood is always in the news for all sorts of reasons, and they have managed to do it again.

This time, it has hopped onto the bandwagon of the money-scooping game and using it as a way to reward employees with extra angpow cash.

To reward staff for their hard work

The game took place in the restaurant in Punggol, with a huge table spread of S$2, S$10, S$50 and S$100 bills that added up to a total of S$33,888.

Restaurant staff were provided a metal spatula, which was used to scoop as much money as they could into a metal bowl while blindfolded.

The restaurant did not reveal how much the staff managed to take home via the game.

Image by House of Seafood.

Image by House of Seafood.

The activity was meant to "reward the staff who have stuck with the company during tough Covid times when business was bad", according to the restaurant.

House of Seafood said that CEO Francis Ng came up with the unique idea to reward employees for their hard work in the past year.

"We hope that this extra angbao money will motivate them and bring them some joy during the festive season!" wrote the restaurant in a Facebook post.

Giveaways for commenters

Previously, House of Seafood at Punggol shared a picture of Ng in front of the table on Feb. 3, and asked users to correctly guess what the money was for, as well as the total sum on the table.

This was in exchange for a free crab worth S$68 and a returning voucher worth S$50.

The restaurant gave away five such prizes, together with dozens of S$50 returning vouchers, and S$10 returning prizes for all who participated.

"This quiz is also a small way to give back to our loyal customers for their unwavering support for our restaurant," said House of Seafood in a statement.

Top images by House of Seafood.

