S'pore families play hilarious blindfolded money-scooping game during CNY to varying levels of success

For many people, Chinese New Year is marked by time spent with family, good food, and (hopefully lots of) money.

This year, some families in Singapore partook in a viral social media trend to try to win as much money as possible by expertly scooping up cash from a pile, and the results have been hilarious.

Money-scooping game

The trend, which appears to have initially gained popularity in December 2021, involves using a spatula — or a similarly shaped object — to try to scoop up as much money as possible into a tray, while being blindfolded.

The scooper then gets to take home the money that they managed to successfully scoop up.

Many people posted their families' hilarious attempts at the game on social media.

One woman, Amanda Soh, shared a video of herself using a spatula to scoop at a pile of money with a look so determined that the God of Wealth himself would likely be proud.

At one point, she even expertly used the spatula to try to spread out the bills in order to better facilitate her scooping strategy.

As Soh furiously scooped and scooped, her family members could be heard cheering and egging her on with repeated shouts of, "Wah! Wah! Wah!"

Unfortunately for Soh, her hard work was in vain. When she removed her blindfold, she was shocked to find that she had only won a grand total of four dollars.

Family competition

Former child actress Oh Ling En shared each of her family members' attempts at the challenge in a TikTok video.

Despite taking the slow and steady route, Oh's father only managed to win two dollars.

Oh's mother, after a number of tries, successfully walked away with S$20.

Her eldest brother, on the other hand, managed to comically miss the money pile completely during part of his attempt.

But her second brother lucked out, managing to scoop up S$50 on his last try.

Oh herself appeared to have had the worst luck of her family, as she was able to successfully scoop up S$26 worth of bills before tragically losing S$16 back into the pile in her further attempts, leaving her with only S$10.

Adaptation of game

Another family adapted the money scooping game, likely to accommodate their young children, by adding gold chocolate coins and snacks into the pile of cash.

