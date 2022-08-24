Back

24-hour S'pore-JB bus service departs every 45 mins during 11pm-4am period

Low take-up rate initially.

Belmont Lay | August 02, 2022, 06:53 PM

The cross-border bus service CW2 between Singapore and Johor is now operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting Aug. 1, 2022 from the Queen Street Bus Terminal in Bugis.

On July 31, right before the service commenced, most of the passengers observed by 8 World News were Malaysians working in Singapore who commute between Singapore and Malaysia daily.

The first late night bus to Johor Bahru departed from Queen Street Bus Terminal at 11.45pm on Sunday.

Each trip to Johor costs S$4.80.

The trip from Johor to Singapore is RM4.80 (S$1.50).

45-minute interval overnight

According to a spokesperson for Causeway Link, which runs the service, the bus is scheduled to depart every 45 minutes after 11pm.

At 4am, the frequency of buses will gradually be increased and revert to the frequency during regular business hours.

The spokesperson said: "As long as customers signal demand, we will definitely adjust our trip frequency."

Causeway Link is one of the largest public bus companies in Malaysia's southern most state.

Not that many takers initially

At around 1am, 8 World News observed that there were few takers for the 24-hour service.

Those who were there were grateful this service is now available though.

One of them said they did not have to take a taxi, which costs more than S$10, while another said they can have a proper dinner before going back to JB.

For one worker who ends work at midnight, the service is a godsend as they can still get home in the dead of night.

The only downside is that EZ-Link and Nets payments will not be available on the midnight service, according to Causeway Link.

More details will be provided in due time, the bus company added.

The operator said it expects more passengers to use the 24-hour bus service by Friday.

Top photo via 8 World News

