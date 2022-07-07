Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints going into Johor likely congested this Hari Raya Haji long weekend: ICA

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority is advising travellers using the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints this 2022 Hari Raya Haji long weekend to adjust their travel plans to avoid being caught in traffic jams.

Advisory issued ahead of long weekend

ICA said in its July 6 advisory that heavy traffic is expected this coming long weekend, with the Hari Raya Haji public holiday falling on Monday, July 11.

Travellers should expect delays over four days from Friday, July 8, and are advised to adjust their travel plans, where possible.

Getting more congested

ICA said traffic flow through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints has been gradually increasing since the reopening of borders.

Traveller volume over the recent July 1 to 3 weekend peaked to more than 282,000 per day, surpassing the highest weekend travel volume recorded during the June school holidays (278,000 per day), Vesak Day (224,000 per day) and Good Friday (149,000 per day) weekends.

Previous experience: 4-hour wait

At the peak of the Hari Raya Haji long weekend in 2019, travellers departing and arriving by car via the land checkpoints had to wait up to four hours before they were cleared through immigration.

Travellers are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance this year.

Timings to avoid

Travellers are also advised to avoid the following peak hours:

Departing Singapore

Friday, July 8, 3pm to 11:59pm

Saturday, July 9, 6am to 10am, 4pm to 9pm

Arriving in Singapore

Monday, July 11, 6pm to 11:59pm

Booth closure due to upgrading works

ICA also noted that the Jabatan Imigresen Malaysia has commenced upgrading works on their arrival immigration car booths at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar since June 6.

During this period, booths that are undergoing upgrading will not be operational.

Checking traffic situations

Before embarking on their journey, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE.

Motorists can also get updates on the traffic situation at both land checkpoints through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Take public transport and shuttle services

Travellers can also opt to take the cross-border bus services provided by public bus operators or the shuttle train services via the Woodlands Train Checkpoint, instead of driving into Malaysia via private vehicles, ICA said.

Three-quarter tank rule applies

Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars are reminded to observe the “three-quarter tank” rule, ICA also noted.

Offenders may be issued with a composition sum of up to S$500 or prosecuted in court.

They will be turned back at the land checkpoints, and not allowed to proceed with their journey into Malaysia.

Top photo via Mothership.sg