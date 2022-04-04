Back

55 vehicles turned back as fuel tank not 3/4 full at S'pore-M'sia land checkpoints

Three-quarter tank rule actively enforced.

Belmont Lay | April 04, 2022, 06:32 PM

Singapore vehicles travelling into Malaysia are to abide by the three-quarter tank rule -- because it is being actively enforced now that land borders between the two countries have reopened.

CNA reported that a total of 55 vehicles were turned away at the land checkpoints as of 8pm on Sunday, April 3 since the Singapore-Malaysia land borders reopened on Friday, April 1.

According to Singapore Customs, drivers who do not meet the rule may be issued with a composition sum of up to S$500, or be prosecuted in court.

The lesser punishment is for drivers to perform a U-turn at the land checkpoints if they are caught committing the offence.

Additionally, if the vehicle’s fuel gauge is tampered, the driver may be charged in court for illegal alteration of the fuel measuring equipment.

The three-quarter tank rule is to limit the amount of fuel Singapore-registered vehicles can load up in Malaysia.

But it appears it has not deterred Singaporeans.

JB petrol kiosks busy

Separately, Shin Min Daily News reported that some 500 Singapore-registered cars turned up at just one popular petrol kiosk in Johor Bahru within a day on April 2 to pump petrol.

Some 300 Singapore-registered vehicles were estimated to have made a stop at the same kiosk on April 3.

This total was significantly lower, but was attributed to the rain that day, which prevented more people from venturing up north from Singapore to make a day trip.

Despite the supposed lull, the Shin Min reporter observed some 40 Singapore-registered cars in the kiosk pumping petrol over a half hour period from 4pm on April 3.

Top photo via Google Maps

