Woodlands MRT retail & F&B space opens, a collaboration with East Japan Railway Company

Woodlands MRT station has a new retail space.

Called [email protected], the stretch is located in the station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

It consists of 20 new tenants across F&B, retail, health, and lifestyle services.

The joint venture is managed by three parties, Stellar SG-JP Retail:

Stellar Lifestyle, the business arm of SMRT,

JR East Business Development SEA, a subsidiary of East Japan Railway Company (JR East), and

NTUC FairPrice.

Familiar names include convenience stall Cheers, supermarket Ace Signature, KOI The, Swee Heng 1989 Express, Killiney, Nail Palace, and K Cuts.

For more F&B options, take a gander and you'll find:

On’Lee Artisan Bakery

Bubble tea brand Wanted T

Coconut beverages by Cocolemon

Coffee/dessert takeaway spot Parched by Parchmen

[email protected] MRT

Staytion, a co-working space, also occupies four units in the area.

Community space

Look out for a public piano, donated by Yamaha Music and decorated by Republic Polytechnic students.

As part of community pop-ups in the space, an educational showcase and shopping experience aim to bring the concept of zero food waste closer to commuters.

Japan's largest train operator

Overall, Stellar SG-JP Retail will operate 4,000 square metres of retail and F&B spaces throughout TEL.

This was previously reported as occupying 27 of the 32 stations on the MRT line.

The move is part of JR East's overseas business expansion into retail spaces.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via SMRT, On'Lee Artisan Bakery/Facebook