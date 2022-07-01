Back

Woodlands MRT retail & F&B space opens, a collaboration with East Japan Railway Company

Spanking new.

Mandy How | July 01, 2022, 04:43 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Woodlands MRT station has a new retail space.

Photo via SMRT

Called [email protected], the stretch is located in the station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

It consists of 20 new tenants across F&B, retail, health, and lifestyle services.

The joint venture is managed by three parties, Stellar SG-JP Retail:

  • Stellar Lifestyle, the business arm of SMRT,

  • JR East Business Development SEA, a subsidiary of East Japan Railway Company (JR East), and

  • NTUC FairPrice.

Familiar names include convenience stall Cheers, supermarket Ace Signature, KOI The, Swee Heng 1989 Express, Killiney, Nail Palace, and K Cuts.

For more F&B options, take a gander and you'll find:

  • On’Lee Artisan Bakery

  • Bubble tea brand Wanted T

  • Coconut beverages by Cocolemon

  • Coffee/dessert takeaway spot Parched by Parchmen

  • [email protected] MRT

Photo via SMRT

Photo via SMRT

Photo via TB Foo/Google Maps

Staytion, a co-working space, also occupies four units in the area.

Community space

Look out for a public piano, donated by Yamaha Music and decorated by Republic Polytechnic students.

Photo via On'Lee Artisan Bakery/Facebook

As part of community pop-ups in the space, an educational showcase and shopping experience aim to bring the concept of zero food waste closer to commuters.

An example of the shopping experience. Photo via treatsure/Facebook

Japan's largest train operator

Overall, Stellar SG-JP Retail will operate 4,000 square metres of retail and F&B spaces throughout TEL.

This was previously reported as occupying 27 of the 32 stations on the MRT line.

The move is part of JR East's overseas business expansion into retail spaces.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via SMRT, On'Lee Artisan Bakery/Facebook

Newly famous busker Jeff Ng apologises publicly after ex-girlfriend calls him the 'worst person I’ve ever met'

He acknowledged that he was “young and reckless in (his) 20s” and “allowed (his) emotions to get the better of” him.

July 01, 2022, 04:16 PM

Alcohol festival has free sampling, $4/cup beers on tap & deals up to 50% off from July 1-12, 2022

Win prizes when you try your hand at the Singleton Plinko Board and Johnnie walker claw machine.

July 01, 2022, 03:55 PM

S'pore allows China bicycle-sharing giant HelloRide to put 1,000 bicycles on streets

Another one.

July 01, 2022, 02:47 PM

Buyer of record S$41.6 million coffeeshop in Tampines purchases adjacent coffeeshop for S$16.8 million

The buyer reportedly spent close to S$60 million in total on the two Tampines coffeeshops in the past few months.

July 01, 2022, 02:38 PM

Orders pile up after delivery riders allegedly avoid Elias Mall McDonald's outlet known for being slow

Why your warm food is cold and your cold drinks have been diluted by melted ice.

July 01, 2022, 01:46 PM

Overall suicide rate decreased in 2021 but increased among youths aged 10-29: Samaritans of S'pore

The rising rate of suicides among young people is a cause for concern: SOS.

July 01, 2022, 12:55 PM

Man takes pants off & poos into plastic bag beside eatery in VivoCity

He apparently defecated into a plastic bag and left it for someone else to clean up.

July 01, 2022, 12:39 PM

New frog species discovered in S'pore named after late conservationist Subaraj Rajathurai

The frog is named Micryletta subaraji.

July 01, 2022, 12:18 PM

S$2.99/month Amazon Prime membership gives you streaming content & big shopping discounts on Prime Day, July 12 & 13, 2022

Scroll down for additional promo codes for new Prime members.

July 01, 2022, 10:59 AM

True S'pore Ghost Stories sold at S$9.90 per book for past 33 years

More than three decades.

July 01, 2022, 10:17 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.