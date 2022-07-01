True S'pore Ghost Stories sold at S$9.90 per book for past 33 years

The price for the "True Singapore Ghost Stories" book series has remained unchanged for the past 33 years, according to a Facebook post by author Russell Lee.

The author confirmed that its publisher, Flame Of The Forest Publishing (Angsana Books), won't raise its prices.

This is despite the goods and services tax (GST) increase in Singapore from three per cent in 1994 to the current seven per cent, Lee added.

Price unchanged since 1989

The series has been selling at S$9.90 per book since 1989.

In a past interview with Mothership, he said: "I suspect they (the publishers) will hold the price for as long as it is possible. It isn't about the money for either them or me. Knowing that readers enjoy the book is reward enough."

"S$9.90 is still a huge amount for many readers and parents buying for their kids. After forking out for essentials, many struggle over discretionary spending. I have seen this many times over."

26 books so far

The horror compilation book series has 26 books under its belt so far.

The latest book, Book 26, was published in December 2020.

Top image from @publiclibrarysg and Ang Chi Song on Facebook.