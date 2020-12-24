Russell Lee releases latest book in True Singapore Ghost Stories series on Dec. 24, 2020

Your childhood is coming back in the form of True Singapore Ghost Stories.

Author Russell Lee announced today (Dec. 24) on Facebook that Book 26 is "the best book in the series so far."

The book is currently available at all major bookstores in Singapore, and will reach Malaysian bookstores in 2021.

Brunei bookstores will stock the title a little later, he added.

The last book in the series (Book 25) was published in 2017.

For those not familiar with the books, they take the form of reader-submitted anthologies, recounting paranormal experiences that are supposedly true.

Wikipedia lists it as non-fiction.

It was, however, also highly frowned upon by adults, who did not deem it appropriate for reading assembly in school.

Good news, reader. You are now an adult and can read anything you want. Worse things can be found on the internet.

Come follow us on IG!

Top image via Russell Lee's Facebook page