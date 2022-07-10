Back

S$2,000 fine for man who scratched Tesla car at Clementi after being 'annoyed' at the way it was driven

Caught in 4k.

Tan Min-Wei | July 10, 2022, 04:21 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man has been fined S$2,000 for scratching a Tesla model 3 in a public car-park.

Fined for Committing Mischief

39-year-old Hoon Jen Ken was fined S$2,000 for the offence of committing mischief, to which he had pled guilty, Today reported.

Hoon said during his mitigation plea that he did not know that he had done something wrong, but admitted that “it was a mistake on my part, it was something I shouldn’t have done.”

Hoon also asked that he should serve no jail time, and the judge noted that he had already paid for the damages to the car prior to being charged. It was also noted that the cost of repairs was “relatively low” at S$450.

Hoon could have been jailed for up to two years in addition to being fined.

Caught by the car's sentry mode

Hoon was caught on video scratching the Tesla on March 6, 2022.

The video was uploaded the same day.

The video was taken using the Tesla’s own sentry mode feature, which uses the car’s eight cameras to record its surroundings when someone or something approaches it.

It also alerts owners in real time about potential intrusions via a mobile app.

Hoon was wearing mask and carrying a number of plastic bags in his left hand.

Using  a key in his right hand, he scratched the length of the right side of the car, and even poked the car one more time before walking off.

Hoon said in court that he had been annoyed by the way the Tesla had been driven.

A few minutes later he recognised the car, now parked, near Block 379 Clementi Avenue 5, and scratched it.

The Tesla’s owner, a 36-year-old man, returned 30 minutes later and saw the scratch mark.

Using the camera footage from the right side body camera, he made a police report at the Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre and sent his car for repairs.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

Parents in S'pore raising S$1.5 million for growth-stimulating drug after baby diagnosed with dwarfism

Those with dwarfism have short statures and experience disproportionate growth, among other medical complications.

July 10, 2022, 06:31 PM

M'sian police investigating case of licence plate-plucking by woman at Tuas Second Link

It has been classified as a case of mischief.

July 10, 2022, 03:43 PM

Free Mr. Softee ice cream, Banana Latte or Banana Milk at 7-Eleven S'pore with any purchase till July 12, 2022

Sweet.

July 10, 2022, 03:37 PM

Sri Lankan riot: Protesters set PM's house on fire & swim in president's private pool

The president is resigning, while the PM has offered to resign.

July 10, 2022, 12:41 PM

Chaos at Tuas Second Link as woman plucks out another car's licence plate, throws it at windshield

???

July 10, 2022, 11:30 AM

Ice cream in China doesn't melt, comes under fire from netizens, sparks investigations

Will it melt in your stomach?

July 10, 2022, 10:50 AM

PM Lee & other S'pore leaders pay tribute to Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe

PM Lee called him "a good friend of Singapore".

July 10, 2022, 09:52 AM

My foreign domestic worker attempted suicide by falling down 3 floors from my Jurong home

She was only with my family for four months.

July 10, 2022, 05:18 AM

S'pore car parked in KSL City Mall in JB has rims & tyres removed

Gone in 60 seconds. Wheels version.

July 10, 2022, 04:53 AM

NSmen ‘free to decide’ usage of S$100 NS55 credits, including encashing them: MINDEF

NSmen may wish to consider whether such methods might incur extra fees, said MINDEF.

July 09, 2022, 11:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.