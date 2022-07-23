S'pore military sharing photos of swole NSF recruits so citizens can sleep soundly at night

The Singapore Armed Forces Basic Military Training Centre (SAF BMTC) has been sharing photos on Facebook of half-naked full-time national servicemen doing alpha male things.

BMTC introduces civilian enlistees to military life and equip them with basic soldiering skills, discipline and routines, as a foundation for them to cope with more advanced military training subsequently.

This is where Singapore males transition from boys to men to full-time students and office workers in the near future.

But the first part of that process is ripe for social media picking.

A post that collated several of these photos of recruits doing recruit things has gained traction online.

The post caption asked: "Holy crap, what are they feeding Singapore soldiers?"

What are we feeding Singapore soldiers?

As it turns out, the answer is cookhouse food.

Responses

But what got people talking is how ripped the soldiers are and the factors during this stage of their evolution.

According to a few commenters, some of these recruits were already fit before enlisting as they could be athletes when they were students.

A more charitable view attributed the peak health conditions to the tough military training during the basic military training phase and the effectiveness in sculpting bodies.

Others were quick to point out that those at the tail-end of their military stint would have shed some of these insane gains.

Others lamented that they will never look like this again.

Some of those who shared the post appeared proud that Singaporean Sons can look lean and mean.

The lively discussion could be attributed to the perennial intense interest in how Singapore soldiers train over the years, taking into account the latest research and findings in physiology and fitness.

For more such photos, you can periodically check back on the BMTC photo section on Facebook.

All photos via BMTCSAF Facebook