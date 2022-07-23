Back

S'pore military sharing photos of swole NSF recruits so citizens can sleep soundly at night

First and last line of defence.

Belmont Lay | July 23, 2022, 02:05 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Armed Forces Basic Military Training Centre (SAF BMTC) has been sharing photos on Facebook of half-naked full-time national servicemen doing alpha male things.

BMTC introduces civilian enlistees to military life and equip them with basic soldiering skills, discipline and routines, as a foundation for them to cope with more advanced military training subsequently.

This is where Singapore males transition from boys to men to full-time students and office workers in the near future.

But the first part of that process is ripe for social media picking.

A post that collated several of these photos of recruits doing recruit things has gained traction online.

via

The post caption asked: "Holy crap, what are they feeding Singapore soldiers?"

What are we feeding Singapore soldiers?

As it turns out, the answer is cookhouse food.

A photo of clean eating via

Responses

But what got people talking is how ripped the soldiers are and the factors during this stage of their evolution.

According to a few commenters, some of these recruits were already fit before enlisting as they could be athletes when they were students.

A more charitable view attributed the peak health conditions to the tough military training during the basic military training phase and the effectiveness in sculpting bodies.

Others were quick to point out that those at the tail-end of their military stint would have shed some of these insane gains.

Others lamented that they will never look like this again.

Some of those who shared the post appeared proud that Singaporean Sons can look lean and mean.

The lively discussion could be attributed to the perennial intense interest in how Singapore soldiers train over the years, taking into account the latest research and findings in physiology and fitness.

For more such photos, you can periodically check back on the BMTC photo section on Facebook.

All photos via BMTCSAF Facebook

Thailand's 1st monkeypox case, a Nigerian man, missing after knowing of positive test result

He first sought treatment for genital boils.

July 23, 2022, 06:40 PM

NTUC launches new taskforce to engage 10,000 youths & better understand their work-life aspirations

The taskforce will hold engagement activities with the youths over a year.

July 23, 2022, 03:54 PM

S'pore Grab passenger: 3-min grace period 'ridiculous' as drivers tap 'Arrived' before reaching pick-up point

Since Jul. 18, a S$3 fee is charged for each five-minute waiting block.

July 23, 2022, 03:38 PM

S'porean couple goes to South Korea for 8-day holiday, spends 7 days in Covid-19 quarantine

Out and about on the eighth day.

July 23, 2022, 03:09 PM

Bedok interchange hawker stall still selling refreshing S$5 watermelon dessert great for beating S'pore's insane heat

Sweating right now.

July 23, 2022, 01:14 PM

SuperPark in Suntec City hiring scare actors this Halloween, work 11 days, get S$1,500

Get paid to be a ghost.

July 23, 2022, 12:35 PM

Not blood related but S’porean woman, 42, & mother care for 90-year-old man with dementia

Dementia isn’t always a sudden illness that raps on your door one day. Its onset can sometimes be more insidious.

July 23, 2022, 12:06 PM

Patisserie cafe near Clarke Quay sells bear & bunny cakes that look too cute to eat

Too cute.

July 23, 2022, 11:57 AM

Jetstar objects to Terminal 4 relocation, 'extremely disappointed' with Changi Airport

Terminal 4 is reopening in September 2022 to cope with increasing travel demand.

July 23, 2022, 11:25 AM

Is Ang Mo Kio SERS a storm in teacup or a sign of things to come?

Looking ahead.

July 23, 2022, 10:21 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.