BMT recruits in S'pore given mats to do exercises, those who have ORD-ed can't take it

Online commenters enjoy time-travelling back to the past.

Low Jia Ying | January 28, 2022, 05:48 PM

The Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) uploaded photos to its Facebook page on Jan. 25 of some recruits during an exercise session.

But what caught the attention of those online was that the recruits were given foam mats for their training.

Recruits doing "Metabolic Circuit lessons"

According to BMTC's post, the recruits were undergoing "Metabolic Circuit lessons".

These exercises are meant to build up recruits' "muscular endurance, fitness and mental resilience", wrote BMTC.

It added that this "tough training" was also conducted in preparation for the Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT).

Mats used to protect palm of hands

In the pictures, recruits could be seen placing their hands on the mats when doing push-ups, a departure from past practices where those undergoing training will have to make do with exposing their hands to the heat and rough concrete ground surfaces.

They also used the mats when doing mountain-climbers.

Responses

Responses from online commenters, likely those who have reached their operationally ready date (ORD) and completed national service, were naturally centred on how the introduction of mats cushions and negates the tough training.

But not all were opposed to the implementation of foam mats for training, saying that this helps to protect recruits from unnecessary, superficial injury.

Background

The Singapore Army has replaced the five basic exercises, famously known as 5BX, with "prehabilitation exercises", otherwise known as PX.

The army began rolling out the PX to the various units and training schools since April 2021.

PX is shown to help improve soldiers' flexibility and mobility, as well as strengthen their core, and reduce physical injuries sustained as a result of strenuous activity.

