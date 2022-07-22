Back

Sushi-GO: Futuristic & value-for-money sushi served by cute robots opens at AMK Hub

Mandy How | July 22, 2022, 11:36 AM

Sushi-GO's second outlet has opened at AMK Hub on Jul. 21, 2022.

Photo by Mandy How

Considering its concept, we are compelled to draw a comparison with Sushiro and Genki Sushi, but instead of airplanes and trains delivering your food, it's a robot doing it.

Another difference is its futuristic-themed interior, which can sit up to 118 diners in its spacious booths.

There are also no plates to pick off a conveyor belt here, as everything is only made upon ordering.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Extensive menu

The menu comprises more than 150 items, from sushi and hot items (including rice bowls and ramen) to desserts.

It's quite competitively priced too, and there appears to be a certain baseline for quality, if we're talking specifically about the sushi we had at the media event.

10/10 would recommend going for the sushi over the deep fried appetisers, based solely on the two appetisers we tried.

In particular, you might want to order the:

  • GO-Tsumami Salmon Sushi (S$5.80 for two pieces)

    • Salmon, vinegared rice, nori, shredded crabstick, ikura

  • Aburi Shoyu Butter Hotate Sushi (S$2.80)

    •  Flame-seared juicy hotate scallop with teriyaki sauce, shoyu butter

  • Salmon Dragon Roll (S$8.90)

    • Unagi, cucumber and cream cheese rolled with rice and seaweed, topped with seared salmon, mentaiko mayonnaise and shrimp roe

GO-Tsumami Salmon Sushi. Photo by Mandy How.

Aburi Shoyu Butter Hotate Sushi. Photo by Mandy How.

Aburi Mentai Mayo Corn Inari. Photo by Mandy How.

L: Yangnyeom Chicken, R: Mozzarella Sticks. Photo by Mandy How.

Lobster Salad-GO. Photo by Mandy How.

Atsugiri Salmon Sashimi. Photo by Mandy How.

Mentai Mayo-GO. Photo by Mandy How.

Matcha Warabi Mochi. Photo by Mandy How.

Some pages from the menu to give you a better idea of their offerings:

Go forth and queue

There will probably be a queue if you do visit, but if you have the time to spare, we'd actually say go for it.

A few compelling factors come together that make it worth the wait: decent food, a cute dining environment, as well as a price point that is slightly below other existing chains.

Just a couple of tips:

  • Don't close robot's lid after you retrieve your food, as it disrupts their return journey.

  • Don't order the hot green tea (trust meeee).

  • There's another outlet in Jurong Point that has been around since October 2019.

Steel yourself for Jul. 30 and 31 too, as it will probably be extra packed:

Sushi-GO @ Ang Mo Kio Hub

Address: #04-02 AMK Hub, 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, Singapore 569933

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday, 11:30am – 10pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday, 11am – 10pm

Top image by Mandy How

