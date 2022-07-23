Back

SuperPark in Suntec City hiring scare actors this Halloween, work 11 days, get S$1,500

Get paid to be a ghost.

Belmont Lay | July 23, 2022, 12:35 PM

Do you like to scare people for fun? How about getting paid for it?

If being a ghost or monster is your thing, you ought to sign up to be a scare actor at SuperPark in Suntec City this Halloween 2022.

Recruiting scare actors

According to a job ad posted on Fast Jobs, scare actors are wanted for this year's Superspook 2 event coming up on Oct. 21 to 23, and Oct. 28 to 30 to be held at the largest all-in-one 40,000 sq ft indoor activity park in Singapore.

There will be five prior days on weekdays that scare actors have to show up for training.

In total, the remuneration is up to S$1,500 for 11 days of work.

There was no mention on the number of vacancies or working hours, but the event will likely require multiple scare actors at night, going by last year's event description.

Job requirements

One of the job descriptions read: "Safely scare guests while maintaining the setting and atmosphere of the zone of attraction."

Another description read: "Energetically interact with guests and not break character for the duration of the shift."

Scare actors are also to consistently perform the same scare repetitively throughout the entire event, while in costume and make-up.

One job requirement is the ability to work in environments with strobe lights, fog, haze, and other technical or special effects.

Those selected for the role must be able to stand, walk, kneel, and crouch for extended periods, it was also mentioned.

This current job ad expires on July 29, 2022.

Application process

The application form will require interested applicants to provide basic information such as your height and age, portrait and full-length photos, whether you have had experience being a ghoul, as well as describing your most fun acting experience.

The first SuperSpook Halloween session in 2021, operating at 40 per cent capacity during the tail end of the pandemic, featured three scare zones: Devil’s Bend, Haunted Playground, and the Horror Maze, all of which were set in the British Occupation of Singapore.

The zones featured confined spaces, zombies, clowns, and even a dead bride.

Top photos via SuperPark & Google Maps

