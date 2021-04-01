Back

Indoor park SuperPark reopening at Suntec City on April 9, 2021

Fun for the family.

Fasiha Nazren | April 01, 2021, 01:55 PM

SuperPark, an indoor activity park in Suntec City, is slated to reopen on April 9, 2021.

The concept which originated in Finland is a two-storey 40,000 sq ft space with more than 20 sports-centric activities for both adults and children.

Activities include:

Ball games

  • Street Basketball

  • SuperBall

  • Street Soccer

  • BaseBall

Interactive games

  • SuperHoop

  • SuperPinBall

  • Valo Jump

  • Hot Stepper

Photo from SuperPark.

Photo from SuperPark.

Other games:

  • Trampoline

  • Skate & Scoot

  • Flying Fox

  • SuperClimb

  • Tube Slide

Photo from SuperPark.

Photo from SuperPark.

New additions

There are also new elements like Archery and the newly expanded Kids Gym.

Photo from SuperPark.

One can also look forward to the SuperShop, which offers sports-related gear, stationery and lifestyle accessories.

A ticket entitles one to a two-hour play session.

Here's how much it costs:

  • Junior (less than 100cm): S$23.90 (Public), S$19.90 (Partners price)

  • Students (weekdays, excluding school and public holidays): S$28.90 (Public), S$24.90 (Partners price)

  • Others: S$33.90 (Public), S$29.90 (Partners price)

Babies under the age of one enter free.

Children aged eight and below must always be accompanied by an adult.

Partners include OCBC, DBS, PAssion Card, SAFRA cardholders and more.

Safe management measures

Several safe management measures will be implemented at SuperPark.

This includes having a controlled capacity intake and limited two-hour play sessions.

All equipment will also be wiped down and sanitised after every use.

Face masks must also be worn by all guests aged six and above.

However, mask exemption applies for selected activities including Trampoline and SuperClimb.

Guests are encouraged to plan and book their play sessions here.

New operator

This welcoming news comes after it was reported that SuperPark was closing for good in Oct. 2020.

In a press release sent to Mothership on April 1, SuperPark shared that it is now operated by a new operator, DreamUs.

The DreamUs group also operates other attractions including Pororo Park Singapore at Marina Square and Tayo Station at Downtown East.

Details

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, Suntec City Mall, #02-477 (North Wing) Singapore 038983

Tel: 6239 5360

Opening hours: 11:30am to 9pm on weekdays, 10am to 10pm on weekends, public and school holidays

Top images from SuperPark.

