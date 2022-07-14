Back

Sri Lankan president said to flee to S'pore on July 14 after being forced into hiding by protesters

He said earlier that he would resign, but has yet to do so.

Tan Min-Wei | July 14, 2022, 03:58 AM

[UPDATED on Thursday, June 14 at 11:15am: Adding new updates on Rajapaksa's plans. According to Sri Lankan media Daily Mirror Online, Rajapaksa is now stranded in the Maldives after deciding not to board a scheduled Singapore Airlines flight due to security concerns. He is now reportedly waiting to fly on a private aircraft to Singapore instead.]

Embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to fly to Singapore on Thursday (July 14) after being forced into hiding by massive protests on July 9.

Fleeing to Singapore

Rajapaksa, part of the longstanding but now disgraced Rajapaksa dynasty, is expected to fly into Singapore from Male, the capital of the Maldives, according to Reuters, citing a government source.

The 73-year-old had fled to the Maldives early on Wednesday (July 13), allegedly leaving the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on a Sri Lankan Air Force plane. It is unknown if he intends to remain in Singapore or to continue on to another location.

Rajapaksa had earlier stated he would resign on July 13, but according to the BBC, this has yet to occur. While he remains president, he retains immunity and cannot be arrested by Sri Lankan authorities.

It is speculated that he will send his letter of resignation after he arrives in Singapore from the Maldives.

Forced from office

Rajapaksa has been subject to fierce public protest since April. He is accused of so badly mishandling the Sri Lankan economy that the country has run out of fuel, food, and foreign currency. Sri Lankans have been queuing for hours or days for essentials.

The initial protests forced his brothers Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa to resign from the Prime Ministership and Finance Ministry respectively; but Rajapaksa remained in place.

However, things came to a head on July 9, when a massive scheduled protest brought people out into the streets in tens of thousands. Protesters stormed the official residences of the president and prime minister, as well as the presidential offices, and burnt down the prime minister’s private residence.

Rajapaksa fled the presidential residence prior to the invasion, which saw protesters going through the building, lying on his bed, and even swimming in the swimming pool.

His location, and that of his brothers, has been uncertain for days, with some speculating that he had fled on a Navy ship, and others saying that his motorcade had arrived at a nearby airport.

Foiled by immigration

By July 12, Rajapaksa had made his way to the airport, but he appeared to have been waylaid by immigration officials who refused to stamp his passport.

AFP reports it was refusal by Sri Lankan immigration officials to go to the VIP lounge where Rajapaksa had been sheltering.

This left him with the option of either braving the public facilities, where he might face the wrath of the public, or missing four flights to his initial destination, the United Arab Emirates.

He was eventually forced to shelter at a Sri Lankan air force base, and was subsequently flown to the Maldives by an air force plane.

What’s next?

Meanwhile, unrest continues. Protestors stormed the prime minister's office on July 13. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president in Rajapaksa’s absence, and is expected to become president if and when Rajapaksa resigns.

According to the New York Times, he has declared a state of emergency, and has called on police forces to quell the protest by any means necessary, calling them "facist". However, the situation on the ground remains fluid, with reports of protesters being repelled with tear gas, and attacking the gates of the prime minister's office.

But journalists on the ground, such as Marlon Ariyasinghe, show different sides of the protest. Protesters could be seen in video clips cleaning up protest sites, and milling about after gaining entry into the building.

Wickremesinghe had initially offered to resign on July 9, but has also yet to do so. If he does follow through, Sri Lanka’s parliament will decide on a new president and prime minister to serve out the remainder of Rajapaksa's term.

Top image adapted via Gotabaya Rajapaksa Facebook page & Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty

