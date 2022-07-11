Back

Sri Lanka's president to resign on Jul. 13, reportedly hiding on navy vessel

The beleaguered president has been blamed for mismanaging the country's economy resulting in shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.

Andrew Koay | July 11, 2022, 03:13 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign amidst the storming of the presidential palace by protestors.

According to the BBC, the country's parliament speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, said that Rajapaksa would leave office on Jul. 13 (Wednesday), though the announcement was met with scepticism from demonstrators.

The speaker also said that Rajapaksa had asked people to remain calm and sought support for a peaceful transition of power, reported Nikkei Asia.

Shortage of food, fuel, and medicine

It comes after three months of largely peaceful protests calling for Rajapaksa's resignation.

The beleaguered president has been blamed for mismanaging the country's economy resulting in shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.

BBC, citing military sources, reported that Rajapaksa had been hiding out on a navy vessel in Sri Lankan waters after fleeing the presidential palace on Jul. 9.

The same day, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also offered his resignation in a tweet.

"Our struggle is not over"

Protestors are refusing to leave the presidential palace until both leaders leave office.

"Our struggle is not over," student protest leader Lahiru Weerasekara said.

"We won't give up this struggle until [President Rajapaksa] actually leaves."

According to Nikkei Asia, once Rajapaksa steps down, Sri Lanka's constitution requires that parliament will convene within a week to elect one of its members as president for the remainder of the term.

An all-party interim government will be appointed until elections are held.

Top image via PRADEEP/Twitter and Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Facebook

Lone tyre seen rolling down highway in S’pore, apparently came off car driving on PIE

The person who shared the video said that they honked "like 15 times" in an attempt to alert the driver.

July 11, 2022, 01:16 PM

S'pore MPs warn about photoshopped images promoting 'Sugar Friends Tea' product

A website that can be accessed through searches for "sugar friends tea" makes dubious claims about the product's ability to "cure diabetes".

July 11, 2022, 12:12 PM

New dashcam footage shows origin story of licence plate-plucking woman at Tuas Second Link

Lead up.

July 11, 2022, 11:44 AM

Nara police chief personally takes responsibility for Abe's assassination

He apologised during a press conference.

July 11, 2022, 05:49 AM

Johor resort denies being haunted, threatens legal action against those spreading 'fake news'

Hmm.

July 10, 2022, 11:39 PM

S'poreans can sign in Book of Condolence for Shinzo Abe at Nassim Rd on July 12 & 13, 2022

It will be accessible between 10am and 5pm each day.

July 10, 2022, 07:06 PM

Parents in S'pore raising S$1.5 million for growth-stimulating drug after baby diagnosed with dwarfism

Those with dwarfism have short statures and experience disproportionate growth, among other medical complications.

July 10, 2022, 06:31 PM

S$2,000 fine for man who scratched Tesla car at Clementi after being 'annoyed' at the way it was driven

Caught in 4k.

July 10, 2022, 04:21 PM

M'sian police investigating case of licence plate-plucking by woman at Tuas Second Link

It has been classified as a case of mischief.

July 10, 2022, 03:43 PM

Free Mr. Softee ice cream, Banana Latte or Banana Milk at 7-Eleven S'pore with any purchase till July 12, 2022

Sweet.

July 10, 2022, 03:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.