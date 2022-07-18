Specially chartered MRT trains transport P5 students back to schools after NE show 2022

National Education (NE) shows are back with the return of the National Day Parade (NDP) in full fanfare.

According to one TikTok user @adiel_rusyaidi, a few MRT trains have apparently been "specially deployed", for Primary Five students watching this year's NE shows.

In response to Mothership's queries, Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains, confirmed that the special arrangement is indeed ongoing.

"We were approached and are more than happy to support the National Day Parade organisers in their efforts to have seamless journeys for spectators to and from the venue.”

Stopping at selected MRT stations

In the TikTok video, several primary-school-aged students can be seen alighting from an MRT station on the East-West Line.

Clad in different school uniforms, the students are apparently Primary Five students who are being transported back to their schools, after watching the NE show.

The caption explains that the specially chartered train only stops at "selected MRT stations" near the schools of the students.

In addition, more than one school utilises the same train that goes to the same stop.

Free ride

According to @adiel_rusyaidi, who responded to another user in the comment section, the train ride for the students is free.

Another user also claimed that the rides are not paid for by the schools but sponsored by the NDP team. Each designated train reportedly ferries about three schools.

Other users also shared that they thought the initiative was really cute, while some users reminisced about their own means of transport for the NE shows in the past.

Top images via @adiel_rusyaidi TikTok