From Aug. 1, 2022, social gambling in S'pore homes is legal for family & friends with no age limit

Physical social gambling in Singapore, which has so far existed in a legally grey area, will officially be no longer illegal from Aug. 1, 2022.

Under the new Gambling Control Act, it will be legal for family and friends to take part in physical social gambling, such as playing mahjong or poker in Singapore homes, with no age limit imposed.

However, the gambling has to take place in an individual's home and cannot be conducted in the course of any business.

Under the same new act, it will be a criminal offence for those under 21 to gamble, except at Singapore Pool's outlets where the minimum legal age is 18.

New law taking effect

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on July 31 that this act and a new regulatory authority to oversee the gambling landscape here takes effect on Monday, according to The Straits Times.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) will take over the functions of the existing Casino Regulatory Authority.

The GRA will be granted additional powers to regulate all forms of gambling in Singapore.

The newly proposed laws will set clear parameters for what is acceptable.

The changes come after the relevant laws were passed in Parliament in March 2022, following a debate about newer forms of gambling brought about by digital technology.

MHA said on Sunday this move allows the government to "stay ahead of technological and gambling trends" and be able to respond to "emerging gambling products".

Online social gambling is prohibited, as there are practical difficulties establishing if individuals are sufficiently acquainted for the activity to qualify as social gambling, MHA said.

It will also be a criminal offence for underaged individuals to gamble and enter gambling areas.

The only exception is where entry checks are not required, such as at Singapore Pools' physical outlets.

Private establishments will have to get a licence to provide gambling services, such as betting and lottery, under the new law.

The Gambling Control Act also criminalises proxy gambling in casinos and fruit machine rooms.

Proxy gambling allows the circumvention of entry checks by allowing an individual to gamble on behalf of another person.

Class licences will be introduced for mystery boxes and business promotion lotteries as these are lower-risk gambling products.

Operators will not be individually licensed, but must meet the requirements of the class licence before offering their products.

Highest penalties will be imposed on operators, followed by agents and then punters under the new penalty structure for online and physical gambling offences.

Top photo via Unsplash