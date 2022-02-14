New govt bill will make it legal to gamble with family & friends at home

A new government bill will explicitly make it legal for Singaporeans to engage in social gambling with their friends and family.

While social gambling is not forbidden under any current legislation, the Gambling Control bill will specifically provide an exemption regime for social gambling among family and friends conducted in homes.

Introduction of new legislation

Two bills were introduced in Parliament on Feb. 14, the Gambling Control bill and the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore bill. Some existing legislation, like the Betting Act, will be repealed.

A press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasised that laws and regulations should address new trends, such as advancements in technology, and the blurring of boundaries between gaming and gambling.

As MHA explained of the latter, "Business models have adapted to changing customer preferences by introducing gambling elements in products that are traditionally not perceived as gambling."

The proposed amendments were made after consulting stakeholders and members of the public in July and August last year.

Gambling Control bill

While social gambling with friends and families will be exempted, MHA warned that the police would take "strong enforcement action" against criminal syndicates that would exploit this for illegal activities.

Online social gambling, however, will not be exempted, because it will be difficult to prove that the individuals involved actually know each other in a social context.

The bill will also introduce other measures:

Updating definition of gambling

The bill will amend the definition of gambling to make it technology-neutral, so that it can cover existing and emerging gambling products.

For example, the scope of betting will go beyond horse racing and sporting events to include the outcome of any competition, event, or process, although it won't cover things like investments in financial products.

Social safeguards

It will be a criminal offence for under-aged individuals to gamble, regardless whether with legal or unlawful operators.

The minimum age for gambling is kept at 21 years old, except for gambling at Singapore Pools' physical outlets which is at 18 years old.

It will also be a criminal offence for under-aged individuals to enter gambling areas, except where entry checks are not required.

For example, Singapore Pools’ physical outlets are excluded from this offence as they are not required to conduct entry checks. These outlets are open areas where under-aged individuals may enter unknowingly without the intent to gamble.

Proxy gambling

Proxy gambling in casinos and fruit machine rooms will be criminalised.

Proxy gambling refers to individuals within the gambling area acting on the instruction of a decision maker outside the gambling area, which could allow them to bypass checks.

Update penalties across existing legislation

A three-tier penalty structure will be applied consistently for unlawful gambling offences across online and physical unlawful gambling activity, and differentiating between punters, agents, and operators.

The highest penalties will be imposed on operators, as their culpability is highest, followed by agents and then punters.

Gambling Regulatory Authority of Singapore to be established in mid-2022

The second bill will establish the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) as the single regulator for all forms of gambling.

Currently, gambling in Singapore is the purview of multiple agencies and ministries:

The Casino Regulatory Authority regulates the casinos.

The Gambling Regulatory Unit in MHA regulates online gambling services and fruit machines

The Singapore Totalisator Board governs physical gambling services operated by Singapore Pools

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) takes enforcement action against unlawful gambling activities.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development is responsible for social safeguards to address the harms of gambling.

This bill will consolidate those functions under a single regulator, which should be established in mid-2022.

