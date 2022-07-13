Upcoming S'pore concerts in 2022: Maroon 5, Jay Chou, SEVENTEEN & more

Since the easing of Covid-19 measures in Singapore, we've been getting a flood of concert announcements.

In-person ones, and not the sort that you watch through your screen.

We compiled a (non-exhaustive) list, organised chronologically for your easy reference.

Derrick Hoh HERE AS I AM Live Concert 2022

Date: July 16, 2022

Venue: Capitol Theatre

Ticket details: S$68-S$168 (excluding booking fee), now available here.

This is the Project SuperStar alum's biggest and grandest concert, and his first performance in six years.

Weibird Wei Just Stay With Me Concert 2022

Date: July 22, 2022

Venue: Capitol Theatre

Ticket details: from S$88, currently sold out.

It's been a long time coming for fans of the Taiwanese singer, who faced disappointment when his 2021 Singapore gig was cancelled.

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Date: Aug. 21, 2022

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Ticket details: S$130-S$310 (excluding booking fee), now available here.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner's latest tour is eponymously named after her latest album, and this is also her first-ever arena and stadium tour in Asia.

Eric Chou Odyssey 2022 in Singapore

Date: Sep. 10 & 11, 2022

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details:S$128-S$338 (excluding booking fee), now available here.

With tickets currently sold out for the Sep. 10 show, fans need to get cracking if they want to catch the balladier in action.

THE SCRIPT GREATEST HITS TOUR 2022

Date: Sep. 25, 2022

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$98-S$188 (excluding booking fee), now available here.

The band will perform their greatest hits during the one-night only show, which means that you can get ready your lungs for one epic karaoke session.

2022 (G)I-DLE World Tour [JUST ME ()I-DLE]

Date: Oct. 1, 2022

Venue: The Star Theatre

Ticket details: TBC

The K-Pop girl group's tour kicked off in Seoul last month, and will be traveling to the U.S. before making its way to Asian cities such as Bangkok, Manila, Tokyo and Singapore.

SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]

Date: Oct. 13, 2022

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: TBC

Tickets for the K-Pop boy group's previous gig in Singapore four years ago sold like hot cakes, and we expect the same this time around too.

Boys Like Girls Live in Singapore 2022: Self Title

Date: Oct. 14, 2022

Venue: EBX Live Space @ 222 Arts Club

Ticket details: from S$92.45, currently sold out.

Remember the American rock band's hits such as "The Great Escape", "Five Minutes To Midnight" and "Hero/Heroine" from their 2006 self-titled debut album? You'll be singing along to all of them if you managed to snag a ticket.

Justin Bieber - Justice World Tour

Date: Oct. 25, 2022

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Ticket details: S$108-S$348 (excluding booking fee), now available here.

You know you want to attend just to see if he'll perform "Baby".

LANY a november to remember - Asia Tour 2022

Date: Nov. 7, 2022

Venue: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Ticket details: S$118-S$408 (excluding booking fee), now available here.

They're literally making it a November to remember for their fans.

Maroon 5 World Tour 2022

Date: Nov. 28, 2022

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Ticket details: TBC

All you need to know: Adam. Levine's. Voice.

Mayday Fly to 2022 Live in Singapore

Date: Dec. 3, 2022

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Ticket details: S$108 - S$308 (excludes booking fee), now available here.

It's going to be a massive karaoke session for Mayday fans.

Jay Chou Carnival World Tour - Singapore

Date: Dec. 17 & 18, 2022

Venue: Singapore National Stadium

Ticket details: S$218-S$388, currently sold out.

The Mandopop King is performing in Singapore. Again.

And he sold out the National Stadium. Again.

