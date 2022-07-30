Back

Picnic at OCBC Square as Sports Hub broadcasts NDP with free goodie bags & live fireworks

Nice.

Mandy How | July 30, 2022, 06:18 PM

If you'd like to soak in your fellow countrymen's patriotism on Aug. 9 this year, Singapore Sports Hub is broadcasting the National Day Parade (NDP) live from 5pm to 9pm.

The event, which will take place at OCBC Square & Stadium Roar, is part of the National Day Fiesta programme by Sports Hub—the first fiesta to be in-person since 2019.

Participants are encouraged to bring their picnic mats, snacks, and er, "best singing voices" to belt out National Day songs.

Photo via Singapore Sports Hub

Goodie bags and old-school snacks will be given out during the live-screening segment on a first-come-first-served basis.

Other than the fireworks display on screen, live fireworks will also be set off at Stadium Riverside Walk.

As this is a vaccinated-only event, guests will need their TraceTogether app or token for Safe Entry.

You can find out more about the fiesta here.

Top photo via Singapore Sports Hub

