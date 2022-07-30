Picnic at OCBC Square as Sports Hub broadcasts NDP with free goodie bags & live fireworks

If you'd like to soak in your fellow countrymen's patriotism on Aug. 9 this year, Singapore Sports Hub is broadcasting the National Day Parade (NDP) live from 5pm to 9pm.

The event, which will take place at OCBC Square & Stadium Roar, is part of the National Day Fiesta programme by Sports Hub—the first fiesta to be in-person since 2019.

Participants are encouraged to bring their picnic mats, snacks, and er, "best singing voices" to belt out National Day songs.

Goodie bags and old-school snacks will be given out during the live-screening segment on a first-come-first-served basis.

Other than the fireworks display on screen, live fireworks will also be set off at Stadium Riverside Walk.

As this is a vaccinated-only event, guests will need their TraceTogether app or token for Safe Entry.

You can find out more about the fiesta here.

Top photo via Singapore Sports Hub