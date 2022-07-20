S’pore now has 2nd most powerful passport in the world, falling behind Japan

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Singaporeans now have the second most powerful passport in the world.
This is according to a global index report by Henley & Partners published on Jul. 19, 2022 which ranks passports according to how many destinations holders can travel to without a visa.
With the Singapore passport, residents can travel to 192 destinations without a visa.
South Korea's passport is tied with Singapore's in second place.
Now holding the most powerful passport in the world are the citizens of Japan, where passport holders can travel visa-free to 193 destinations.
Overtaken by Japan
In last year's edition of the report, Singapore and Japan shared first place.
At that time, both countries could travel without a prior visa to 192 destinations.
In the latest edition, Germany and Spain come in third with visa-free access to 190 destinations.
Meanwhile, Finland, Italy, and Luxembourg share fourth place with access to 189 destinations.
According to the 2022 report, Malaysians — who can travel visa-free to 179 locations — have the 13th most powerful passport in the world.
Top image from Unsplash and Syahindah Ishak.
