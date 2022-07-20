S’pore now has 2nd most powerful passport in the world, falling behind Japan

Singaporeans now have the second most powerful passport in the world.

This is according to a global index report by Henley & Partners published on Jul. 19, 2022 which ranks passports according to how many destinations holders can travel to without a visa.

With the Singapore passport, residents can travel to 192 destinations without a visa.

South Korea's passport is tied with Singapore's in second place.

Now holding the most powerful passport in the world are the citizens of Japan, where passport holders can travel visa-free to 193 destinations.

Overtaken by Japan

In last year's edition of the report, Singapore and Japan shared first place.

At that time, both countries could travel without a prior visa to 192 destinations.

In the latest edition, Germany and Spain come in third with visa-free access to 190 destinations.

Meanwhile, Finland, Italy, and Luxembourg share fourth place with access to 189 destinations.

According to the 2022 report, Malaysians — who can travel visa-free to 179 locations — have the 13th most powerful passport in the world.

