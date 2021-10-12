S'pore & Japan have most powerful passports for visa-free travel to 192 countries

Singapore and Japan have the most powerful passports in the world.

The latest update of a global index at the tail-end of 2021 said holders of passports from these two countries can travel without a prior visa to 192 destinations.

The index is administered by Henley & Partners and updated throughout the year.

It ranks passport power according to the number of destinations their holders can travel to without a prior visa.

Singapore passport still at the top

Earlier in April 2021, Japan had beaten Singapore in having the world's most powerful passport.

The Japanese passport allowed holders to travel to 193 destinations without a prior visa.

Singaporean passport holders, on the other hand, had such access to 192 destinations.

In this latest edition, South Korea and Germany are tied for second place, with access to 190 countries.

The two countries had been tied for third place in April, with access to 191 destinations.

Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain are in third place, with access to 189 nations.

Austria and Denmark are tied in fourth place, with access to 188 countries.

Britain and the United States have been facing eroding passport strength since they held the top spot in 2014.

They are tied in seventh place with a score of 185.

This is down from 187 in the first quarter of the year.

Singapore allowing quarantine-free travel

News of the Singapore passport retaining its powers might come in handy.

It was just announced days earlier on Oct. 9, 2021 that Singapore will be allowing vaccinated travellers to travel to nine more countries and return without quarantine.

In total, there will be 11 countries that Singapore approves for quarantine-free travel.

The scheme will kick in on Oct. 19.

Vaccinated travellers from Singapore will be able to fly to Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Britain and the U.S.

South Korea will be added to the list from Nov. 15.

Brunei and Germany are already on the list.

The index also showed, based on data from the International Air Transport Association, that it is easier to travel to countries that have less powerful passports as they are making it easier to absorb pent-up demand.

Countries in the global north with high-ranking passports have put into place some of the most stringent inbound Covid-19 travel restrictions, while countries with lower-ranking passports have relaxed their borders.

Top photos via Wikipedia