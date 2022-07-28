Back

S’pore confirms 11th case of monkeypox

Not linked to any of the earlier monkeypox cases.

Belmont Lay | July 28, 2022, 02:02 AM

Singapore has one more case of monkeypox — the 11th case.

This was reported on Wednesday, July 27, which brings the total number of infections in the country since June to 11.

The patient is a 32-year-old male Singaporean, the Ministry of Health said in an update on its website.

He tested positive for monkeypox on July 26, 14 days after he developed fever and lesions in the groin area on July 12, with further generalised spread.

The man sought medical care on July 26 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on the same day.

He is in stable condition.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

The man's infection is not linked to any of the earlier monkeypox cases.

Background

MOH also said earlier it has been engaging those who are more at-risk through healthcare and community partners.

This group includes men who have sex with men who have recently had sex with new partners.

Travellers who have just returned from areas affected by monkeypox are advised to seek medical treatment immediately if they develop symptoms like fever, swollen lymph nodes and rash within three weeks of their trip.

Since May, more than 14,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in more than 70 countries and territories worldwide.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency, the strongest call to action the agency can make.

Covid-19 was given the same label by WHO in 2020.

Top photo via Jnzl's Photos

