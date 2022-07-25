Back

S'pore confirms 7th & 8th cases of monkeypox

Both cases are not linked.

Belmont Lay | July 25, 2022, 10:39 AM

Singapore has two more cases of monkeypox -- the seventh and eighth cases.

They were reported on Sunday, July 24.

One case is a 46-year-old man from Estonia and the other is a 26-year-old Singaporean man.

The eight cases so far comprise four local and four imported cases, none are linked to each other.

All eight cases are men.

The Ministry of Health said on its website that the Estonian man came to Singapore from London on July 21.

He tested positive for monkeypox on July 24, after he developed rashes in the groin area and had fever and swollen lymph nodes.

The Singaporean man also tested positive on Sunday.

He developed rashes in the groin area and other parts of his body.

Both of them were taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and are in stable condition.

MOH told The Straits Times that Singapore already has the majority of monkeypox measures recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in place.

The temporary recommendations issued by the WHO have already been in place since May, MOH said, such as the 21-day quarantine and putting lower risk contacts on phone surveillance.

MOH also said it has been engaging those who are more at-risk through healthcare and community partners.

This group includes men who have sex with men who have recently had sex with new partners.

Travellers who have just returned from areas affected by monkeypox are advised to seek medical treatment immediately if they develop symptoms like fever, swollen lymph nodes and rash within three weeks of their trip.

Since May, more than 14,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in more than 70 countries and territories worldwide.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency, the strongest call to action the agency can make.

Covid-19 was given the same label by WHO in 2020.

