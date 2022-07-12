Video surfaces of 32-year-old Shinzo Abe as best man at Hong Kong singer Agnes Chan's wedding

A video depicting the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his prime has been circulating online.

Best man Shinzo Abe

Abe appears briefly in a video of Hong Kong-born Japanese singer Agnes Chan's wedding in 1986.

Chan had tied the knot with her former manager Tsutomu Kaneko at the Hong Kong Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Mid-Levels.

According to Hong Kong media The Standard, Abe was classmates with Kaneko in secondary school, and was chosen to be the best man at the wedding.

Here's 32-year-old Abe smartly dressed and standing at attention as the vows were read.

Abe was also reportedly a big fan of Chan's music in the 1970s, which was when she recorded her first hit Japanese song, "Poppy Flower", reported The Standard.

Chan posted tribute after Abe's death

It seems Abe and Chan remained in contact years after — he was invited to Chan's celebrations for the 30th anniversary of her singing debut in 2003.

This was three years before Abe's first term as prime minister.

After Abe's assassination on Jul. 8, Chan expressed her sorrow in a Jul. 9 Facebook post.

"I felt immense frustration and sadness over his death as we were close friends for many years," Chan said.

She shared her family "doesn't know how to accept his death".

Chan also thanked Abe for encouraging and supporting her through the years, and gave her condolences to Abe's wife.

"Life is really unpredictable, we must cherish everything we have," she concluded.

