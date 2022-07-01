Sheng Siong to increase senior discount rate on Tuesdays & Wednesdays to 4% from July 5

Seniors in Singapore who are aged 60 and above will soon enjoy more savings when shopping at Sheng Siong supermarkets.

More discount

The supermarket chain announced in a press release on Jul. 1 that it will be increasing the discount rate for seniors who are 60 and above.

Under this initiative, seniors can enjoy 4 per cent discount off their groceries on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the rest of the year from Jul. 5 onwards.

This is up by 1 per cent from the 3 per cent that Sheng Siong previously offered to Merdeka Generation and all senior citizens on Tuesdays and Wednesdays respectively.

This discount only applies to Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

Present identification to enjoy

Senior citizens can present their NRIC, Pioneer Generation card or Merdeka Generation card to enjoy this discount.

Sheng Siong also added that an exception has been made in light of the pandemic, as they allow family members to shop on behalf of the seniors at home and enjoy the discounts with the seniors' identity cards on the designated days.

Do note that the discount is not applicable for certain items such as infant formula milk powder, tobacco and alcohol products, et cetera. Spending is also capped at S$200 within a single receipt.

Top image for illustrative purposes from Boy RayBan/Google Maps