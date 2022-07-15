Sentosa musical fountain returns with opening of Central Beach Bazaar

Sentosa will be launching its newest attraction in September 2022.

Located right in front of Beach Station, the Central Beach Bazaar is described as a day-to-night carnival beach experience.

The Bazaar comprises new attractions and a new multi-F&B concept — among which are the International Food Street, Sentosa SkyJet and Sentosa Musical Fountain, which transforms to night show Wings of Time when darkness falls.

Another attraction, which offers simulation ride experiences and carnival games, will be revealed at a later time.

International Food Street

The International Food Street is a collection of eight different F&B concepts.

Housed in a mix of food trucks, kombi vans and upcycled shipping containers, each one offers a different cuisine from around the world.

Here is a list of all the F&B concepts:

Bentori - Bento sets with a selection of Japanese yakitori

- Bento sets with a selection of Japanese yakitori Chipper Roll - A British-themed stall featuring English classics

- A British-themed stall featuring English classics Mama Shop - The best of Singaporean snacks and beverages

- The best of Singaporean snacks and beverages Masala Wala - Indian vegetarian snack favourites

- Indian vegetarian snack favourites Taco Pau - Mexican favourites like tacos and quesadillas with a twist

- Mexican favourites like tacos and quesadillas with a twist Thai Dee - Thai noodles and fried specialties

- Thai noodles and fried specialties Slurps and Scoops - Desserts and beverages

- Desserts and beverages Chipper Roll Seafood Café - Air-conditioned café serving seafood specials

F&B items at all kiosks will cost under S$10 each.

Sentosa SkyJet

Standing at 80 metres tall, the Sentosa SkyJet will be the tallest fountain in Southeast Asia.

Adjacent to the stage for Wings of Time, The Sentosa SkyJet operates by day as a captivating visual marker for visitors.

At night, it complements the Wings of Time's choreographed water jets, laser light projections and pyrotechnics.

Floating on an open sea platform, the fountain is anchored by marine-grade chains and seabed weights which minimises environmental impacts.

Entry to the viewing gallery is free with a minimum spend of S$5 per person at the International Food Street.

Sentosa Musical Fountain

One of Sentosa's most iconic shows from the early 1980s will also be making a comeback.

A modern iteration of the famous Sentosa Musical Fountain will operate from the existing Wings of Time stage in the day.

There will be two curated five-minute performances per day.

The first showcases some songs that were played during the 1990s. These include "Don't Let The Sun Go Down on Me" and "Walking on Sunshine".

The second features a medley of beloved National Day songs like "Home" and "Count On Me Singapore".

Entry is free with a minimum spend of S$5 per person at the International Food Street.

Wings of Time

Touted as the only permanent multi- sensory night show in the world set in the open sea, the water show features a water screen, 3D projection mapping, lasers, robotic water fountains, giant water jets and pyrotechnics.

There's only one show on weekdays at 7:30pm, and an additional show on weekends, eves of public holidays and public holidays at 8:30pm.

Tickets cost S$18 each.

Central Beach Bazaar

Address: 50 Beach View, Singapore 098604

