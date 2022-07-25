Prima Deli S'pore releasing limited edition panda cake to celebrate Le Le's 1st birthday

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
You've seen Le Le.
Now see what Prima Deli has done.
In celebration of Singapore's 57th birthday and Le Le's first birthday (Aug. 14), Prima Deli will be offering a limited edition cake in the shape of a panda.
According to their press release, the Le Le cake will feature "decadent chocolate sponge layered with blueberry jam filling".
The approximately 350g cake will be available from Aug. 1 - 31, 2022 at all Prima Deli outlets for S$12.80.
Image from Mandai Wildlife Group and Prima Deli
