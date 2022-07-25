Prima Deli S'pore releasing limited edition panda cake to celebrate Le Le's 1st birthday

You've seen Le Le.

Now see what Prima Deli has done.

In celebration of Singapore's 57th birthday and Le Le's first birthday (Aug. 14), Prima Deli will be offering a limited edition cake in the shape of a panda.

According to their press release, the Le Le cake will feature "decadent chocolate sponge layered with blueberry jam filling".

The approximately 350g cake will be available from Aug. 1 - 31, 2022 at all Prima Deli outlets for S$12.80.

Image from Mandai Wildlife Group and Prima Deli