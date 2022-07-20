7-month pregnant suspected drug abuser climbs out of window to go from 11th to 8th floor to evade CNB

A 7-month pregnant woman climbed out of the window of a unit on the 11th floor during her attempt to evade officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Heavily pregnant woman attempted to escape

According to CNB's Jul. 20 Facebook post, officers knocked on the unit's door and identified themselves.

The woman was suspected to be a drug abuser.

In response to that, the heavily pregnant woman exited from her unit's window at the 11th floor.

The CNB officers saw that she was making her descent down to the 8th floor's aircon ledge.

CNB said an officer rushed to a stairway near the woman's location immediately. The officer calmed her down to ensure that she does not endanger herself any further.

The woman was unharmed and rescued by SCDF officers.

Woman has a seven-year-old son

After ensuring the woman's safety, the CNB officers entered the unit and found her seven-year-old son alone in the house.

They also found drug paraphernalia in the unit.

As the woman was seven months pregnant, she was subsequently warded in hospital for observation.

CNB said arrangements have been made for the welfare of the boy, and he was placed in the custody of a next-of-kin.

You can read CNB's post below:

