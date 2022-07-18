Back

2 men, 17 & 41, assisting S'pore police with investigations after invading pitch following Liverpool-Crystal Palace match

Belmont Lay | July 18, 2022, 04:16 PM

The two people who invaded the football pitch at the national stadium after the exhibition match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace on Friday night, July 15 are assisting with police with investigations.

@hafiz_rhd Pitch invaders! #singapore #nationalstadium #liverpoolfc #crystalpalacefc #fyp #ynwa ♬ Bad Boys (From "Cops") - Countdown Mix-Masters

The police said they received a call for assistance at the national stadium at 11.19pm that day.

The two men are assisting in investigations for the offence of wilful trespass under Section 21(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906, according to the police, The New Paper reported.

Those found guilty can be fined up to S$1,000.

Liverpool beat Palace 2-0 to win the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy that evening.

The match was attended by 50,217 fans.

Both clubs were on a tour before the new English Premier League season kicks off on Aug. 6.

What happened

The two men, wearing Liverpool's red home jersey, jumped over the advertising hoarding barricade and onto the pitch in quick succession.

This occurred after the trophy presentation, when the Liverpool squad took a victory lap on the pitch to acknowledge and applaud supporters and were strolling along the south stand of the stadium.

The first man ran past the Liverpool players and evaded attempts by security officials to catch him.

He managed to run around the pitch before being apprehended.

The second man fell right in front of the Liverpool players and their manager Jurgen Klopp as he attempted to clear the advertising board.

He was tackled by security officials as soon as he got to his feet.

A video of the aftermath of the pitch invasion saw the two men hauled out by security staff.

