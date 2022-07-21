Back

OG moving out of Orchard Point after 18 years, up to 90% off clearance sale

Good deals.

Fasiha Nazren | July 21, 2022, 05:37 PM

On Jul. 21, department store chain OG Singapore shared that it is moving out of its Orchard Point outlet.

The outlet has been around for 18 years.

To prepare for its departure, OG Singapore is having a moving-out sale.

Customers will enjoy clearance deals with discounts of up to 90 per cent.

Items include women's apparel, men's apparel, vitamins and supplements, children's toys, baby products, kitchenware and more.

Here's a look at some of the items available on sale:

Since 2004

OG Singapore bought the Orchard Point building in 2003 and began renovation works.

The department store officially opened in January 2004.

There are two other OG outlets in Singapore at Albert Street and People's Park.

OG at Orchard Point

160 Orchard Road Singapore 238842

Opening hours: 11am to 8:30pm, daily

Top image and additional reporting by Janelle Pang.

