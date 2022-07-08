Back

Train fault results in additional travel time between Kranji & Jurong East MRT

Train is coming, just 15 minutes later.

Fiona Tan | July 08, 2022, 06:52 PM

Due to a train fault along the North-South line, commuters can expect an additional travel time of at least 15 minutes.

15-minute delay

The delay affects commuters who are on the train running between Kranji and Jurong East MRT stations, according to SMRT's announcement at 5:56pm on Jul. 8.

SMRT initially informed that there will be a delay of 25 minutes.

The train fault was cleared soon after by around 6:40pm.

That said, commuters should still expect a 15-minute delay before they reach their destination.

Free shuttle buses are provided to assist affected commuters as train services are progressively being restored, SMRT said in its latest update.

Top image courtesy Mothership reader

