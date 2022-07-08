Train fault results in additional travel time between Kranji & Jurong East MRT

Due to a train fault along the North-South line, commuters can expect an additional travel time of at least 15 minutes.

15-minute delay

The delay affects commuters who are on the train running between Kranji and Jurong East MRT stations, according to SMRT's announcement at 5:56pm on Jul. 8.

SMRT initially informed that there will be a delay of 25 minutes.

[NSL]: Due to a train fault, pls add 25mins train travel time btwn #Kranji and #JurongEast. Free regular bus svcs btwn #Woodland and #JurongEast. Our station staff will assist. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 8, 2022

The train fault was cleared soon after by around 6:40pm.

That said, commuters should still expect a 15-minute delay before they reach their destination.

[NSL] UPDATE: Train fault cleared, train svcs are progressively being restored. Pls add 15mins train travel time btwn #Kranji and #JurongEast. Free regular bus svcs btwn #Woodlands and #JurongEast. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 8, 2022

Free shuttle buses are provided to assist affected commuters as train services are progressively being restored, SMRT said in its latest update.

[NSL] UPDATE: Train services are progressively being restored. Free regular bus services between #Woodlands and #JurongEast. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 8, 2022

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image courtesy Mothership reader