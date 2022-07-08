Train fault results in additional travel time between Kranji & Jurong East MRT

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Due to a train fault along the North-South line, commuters can expect an additional travel time of at least 15 minutes.
15-minute delay
The delay affects commuters who are on the train running between Kranji and Jurong East MRT stations, according to SMRT's announcement at 5:56pm on Jul. 8.
SMRT initially informed that there will be a delay of 25 minutes.
[NSL]: Due to a train fault, pls add 25mins train travel time btwn #Kranji and #JurongEast. Free regular bus svcs btwn #Woodland and #JurongEast. Our station staff will assist.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 8, 2022
The train fault was cleared soon after by around 6:40pm.
That said, commuters should still expect a 15-minute delay before they reach their destination.
[NSL] UPDATE: Train fault cleared, train svcs are progressively being restored. Pls add 15mins train travel time btwn #Kranji and #JurongEast. Free regular bus svcs btwn #Woodlands and #JurongEast.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 8, 2022
Free shuttle buses are provided to assist affected commuters as train services are progressively being restored, SMRT said in its latest update.
[NSL] UPDATE: Train services are progressively being restored. Free regular bus services between #Woodlands and #JurongEast.— SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 8, 2022
