About 1 million past & present NSmen will get S$100 of NS55 credits from Jul. 1, 2022

Digital credits worth S$100 will be progressively disbursed in batches to eligible past and present national servicemen (NSmen) from Friday, July 1 till July 31.

The digital credits are to thank past and present NSmen for their contributions to Singapore's defence and security, as the country marks 55 years of National Service.

The initiative was first announced in March 2022. About 1 million eligible past and present NSmen will get the credits.

NSmen will be notified via SMS sent to their registered mobile number once the credits have been disbursed.

How to access credits

The credits can be accessed via the LifeSG mobile app and redeemed at heartland shops, hawkers and e-commerce platforms -- basically, any online or physical merchant accepting payment by Scan and Pay via PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR.

NSmen may also opt to make payments to government agencies and educational institutions or donate their credits to charities online.

Nearly 90 merchants will also offer additional discounts and promotions during credit redemption using the LifeSG mobile app.

The NS55 Recognition package includes a one-year complimentary SAFRA or HomeTeamNS principal membership.

Those who are eligible will receive a notification letter at their registered address from mid-June.

They can register for the e-membership using the QR code or link provided in the letter from July 1 to Dec. 31 2022.

Applications will be processed by SAFRA or HomeTeamNS within six to eight weeks.

Background

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) previously said NSmen will be eligible for the package based on their national service status as of May 2022.

Full-time NSFs who enlist by Dec. 31, 2022, will also qualify for the benefits after enlistment.

The credits will be valid for a year.

Hardcopy vouchers can be provided to those who have “exhausted all means of assistance”, but are still unable to access or redeem their credits via the LifeSG mobile app, said MINDEF.

These NSmen can contact the NS55 Call Centre (1800-723-6755 or [email protected]) to request hardcopy vouchers.

Top photo via Mindef