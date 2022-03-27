1 million or so past & present NSmen to get S$100 credits as National Service turns 55

About 1 million eligible past and present national servicemen (NSmen) will get S$100 worth of digital credits and a free one-year SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership as thanks for contributing to Singapore's defence and security.

NS55 credits

The freebies are part of the NS55 Recognition Package handed out to mark 55 years of National Service in Singapore, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced on Saturday, March 26.

Credits digitally disbursed via app

S$100 worth of credits will be digitally disbursed via the LifeSG mobile application and will be valid for one year.

Known as NS55 credits, they will be disbursed from July 2022.

Participating merchants galore

The credits can be used at any online or physical merchant accepting payment by Scan and Pay via PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR.

Heartland shops, hawkers, and e-commerce merchants, as well as government agencies and educational institutions will accept the credits as payment.

Notification of NS55 credits

The NSmen from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Home Team will receive a notification letter from mid-June.

The details will inform them on how to access the credits and register for the complimentary SAFRA or HomeTeamNS membership.

All those eligible will receive a SMS notification sent to their registered mobile number once the credits have been disbursed.

How to check eligibility of NS55 credits

The national service status of NSmen as of May 2022 will determine if they are eligible for the package, said MINDEF.

Full-time NSFs who enlist by Dec. 31, 2022, will also qualify for the benefits after enlistment.

Top photo via Mindef

