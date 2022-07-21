Back

McGriddles sold out in many McDonald's S'pore outlets

See you next time.

Fasiha Nazren | July 21, 2022, 02:24 PM

All good things must come to an end.

And it seems like that's par for the course for the well-loved McGriddles.

A quick check on GrabFood and McDelivery app show that the McGriddles series is "temporarily unavailable" on the menu.

Some hungry McGriddles fiends were also left disappointed when they went to McDonald's and walked out with none of the savoury-sweet goodness.

Photo from Mothership reader.

Responding to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from McDonald's confirmed that the McGriddles is already sold out at many outlets:

"The fan-favourite McGriddles has already sold out in many restaurants. We thank customers for their support and hope they enjoyed those sweet and savoury mornings!"

This comes 21 days since it was noticed that the McGriddles quietly crept back into the fast-food restaurant's breakfast menu.

Till next time.

Top image from McDonald's.

