'No Backpack Day': Temasek Secondary School students bring ironing board, air fryer, mop pail

As long as it works.

Belmont Lay | July 08, 2022, 11:57 AM

Temasek Secondary School held its "No Backpack Day" on Friday, July 1.

On this day, which was observed by another school in Singapore in April, students are allowed to bring any kind of receptacle to be used as a substitute for a backpack.

"No Backpack Day" is a day set aside where children do not bring their backpacks to school to raise awareness for the millions of children around the world who go to school carrying their supplies and books in their hands or in other receptacles because they cannot afford backpacks.

Temasek Secondary Students did not disappoint with their substitute bags.

According to the Facebook post, the “Anything But A Bag Day” was a "huge success" as it was turned into a competition in creativity.

Top students per level were given Starbucks gift cards, it was also revealed.

Here was what students brought along with them.

Vacuum cleaner and ironing board:

Most impractical bag:

Pot:

Pail and basket:

Rubbish bin:

Pot for plants:

Oven:

Union Jack chest:

Mop pail:

Bindle:

Laundry basket:

Air fryer:

Laundry basket 2:

Hamster cage:

Pram:

Soft toy:

Pram 2:

Pillow and castle toy:

Rubbish bag:

Basket and bindle:

Basket, boxes and cloth casing:

All photos via Temasek Secondary School

