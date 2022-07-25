Back

Nic & Tom Eatery giving out free meals to everyone for 3 whole days to celebrate Chinatown opening

Shiok.

Lee Wei Lin | July 25, 2022, 02:47 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Nic & Tom Eatery is offering free meals from July 27 - 29, 2022 in celebration of their reopening.

The restaurant was previously located in Serangoon Gardens, and shuttered on June 10 citing high rental costs.

Thankfully, fans of the dynamic duo's food didn't have to wait for long for them to find a new home, as they announced that they have found a space at Sago Street, and will reopen on July 27.

How to eat for free

While the free food promo sounds too good to be true, one half of the duo, Tommy Pang, told Mothership that they decided to go ahead with it because they felt that "discounts are not enough."

It's also a chance for them to  "give back to the customers" that have been supporting them since the beginning, Pang added.

Photo from Nic & Tom Eatery's Facebook

That being said, there are some terms you'll have to abide by in order to qualify:

    • The promo is only valid for dine-in customers.

    • You can order any food and drink items from their menu, with the exception of the Lobster Pao Fan (S$36) and Crème Brûlée (S$4.90).

    • Follow their Instagram account, like their latest Instagram post, share it on your Instagram Stories, and tag three friends who are not with you in the comments section.

    The menu

    There are a total of 36 food items, 11 drink options and one dessert on their full menu. Prices range from S$1.90 for Tuckshop Rice -- which comprises of a fried egg, fried pork and rice -- to S$36 for their Lobster Pao Fan.

    Tuckshop Rice. Photo from Nic & Tom Eatery's Facebook

    Signature dishes such as their Seafood Cheese Beehoon (S$9.90), Yong Tao Foo (S$5.90) and Pig Trotter Rice (S$5.90) have remained on the menu.

    Seafood Cheese Beehoon. Photo from Nic & Tom Eatery's Facebook

    Yong Tao Foo. Photo from Nic & Tom Eatery's Facebook

    Pig Trotter Rice. Photo from Nic & Tom Eatery's Facebook

    Their new air-conditioned, monochrome-themed space will seat a total of 96 pax.

    This is what it looks like:

    Photo by Tommy Pang

    Photo by Tommy Pang

    Photo by Tommy Pang

    Related links

    Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

    Top photos from Photo from Tommy Pang & Nic & Tom Eatery's Facebook.

    Tommy Koh points out errors in chapter on Lee Kuan Yew in Henry Kissinger's new book on 6 consequential world leaders

    He disagreed that the late minister mentor was an autocrat.

    July 25, 2022, 06:44 PM

    Lion City Sailors head coach allegedly headbutts Tampines Rovers assistant coach during match, police report made

    Intense match.

    July 25, 2022, 06:19 PM

    Elon Musk denies having affair with wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin

    Musk said it is not true he and Brin are no longer friends.

    July 25, 2022, 05:47 PM

    Prima Deli S'pore releasing limited edition panda cake to celebrate Le Le's 1st birthday

    With bluebear-y jam filling.

    July 25, 2022, 05:24 PM

    Long-tailed macaque now endangered globally

    It is a common misconception that the macaques are overabundant in their habitats around the world.

    July 25, 2022, 05:08 PM

    Mass vaccination against monkeypox not recommended, risks outweigh benefits: Ong Ye Kung

    Ong said MOH will continue to monitor the situation.

    July 25, 2022, 02:53 PM

    McDonald's at Queensway's Japanese-themed garden closed for 'upgrading works' till Aug. 5

    Garden.

    July 25, 2022, 11:16 AM

    S'pore confirms 7th & 8th cases of monkeypox

    Both cases are not linked.

    July 25, 2022, 10:39 AM

    Man allegedly jumps out of moving private hire car in Tanglin area after arguing with wife

    He has been apprehended and referred to IMH.

    July 25, 2022, 03:09 AM

    Monkeypox fugitive, Thailand's 1st case, caught in Cambodia

    The man was found in the Cambodian capital, the day after he was thought to have crossed the Thai-Cambodian border.

    July 24, 2022, 09:57 PM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.