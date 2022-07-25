Nic & Tom Eatery giving out free meals to everyone for 3 whole days to celebrate Chinatown opening

Nic & Tom Eatery is offering free meals from July 27 - 29, 2022 in celebration of their reopening.

The restaurant was previously located in Serangoon Gardens, and shuttered on June 10 citing high rental costs.

Thankfully, fans of the dynamic duo's food didn't have to wait for long for them to find a new home, as they announced that they have found a space at Sago Street, and will reopen on July 27.

How to eat for free

While the free food promo sounds too good to be true, one half of the duo, Tommy Pang, told Mothership that they decided to go ahead with it because they felt that "discounts are not enough."

It's also a chance for them to "give back to the customers" that have been supporting them since the beginning, Pang added.

That being said, there are some terms you'll have to abide by in order to qualify:

The promo is only valid for dine-in customers. You can order any food and drink items from their menu, with the exception of the Lobster Pao Fan (S$36) and Crème Brûlée (S$4.90). Follow their Instagram account, like their latest Instagram post, share it on your Instagram Stories, and tag three friends who are not with you in the comments section.



The menu

There are a total of 36 food items, 11 drink options and one dessert on their full menu. Prices range from S$1.90 for Tuckshop Rice -- which comprises of a fried egg, fried pork and rice -- to S$36 for their Lobster Pao Fan.

Signature dishes such as their Seafood Cheese Beehoon (S$9.90), Yong Tao Foo (S$5.90) and Pig Trotter Rice (S$5.90) have remained on the menu.

Their new air-conditioned, monochrome-themed space will seat a total of 96 pax.

This is what it looks like:

