NDP 2022 fireworks to be set off at 5 heartland locations from 8:15pm - 8:25pm

Mandy How | July 13, 2022, 05:01 PM

This year's National Day Parade (NDP) will take place at The Float @ Marina Bay on August 9 (of course).

Performances, exhibitions and activities are lined up across the island, but there's one thing Singaporeans are probably most excited about: the fireworks.

In addition to the fireworks at the floating platform, five other heartland locations will also see pyrotechnic displays concurrently.

These are:

  • Jurong West Stadium

  • Woodlands Stadium

  • Open field beside Ang Mo Kio library

  • Bedok Stadium

  • Former Tampines Junior College (TPJC)

The fireworks will go off for 10 minutes, from 8:15pm to 8:25pm on the day.

Members of the public will be allowed in on a first-come-first-serve basis, subject to the seating capacity of the respective locations.

There will be no live screening of the NDP show at these five heartland locations—they're purely just for fireworks.

You can find out more about this year's NDP programme here.

